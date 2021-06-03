Actor Ronen Rubinstein reveals how his girlfriend figured out he’s bisexual

View this post on Instagram
Actor Ronen Rubinstein currently stars as gay firefighter T.K. Strand in Ryan Murphy‘s series 9-1-1: Lone Star. Back in April, he came out as bisexual in an interview with Variety.
“I fully identify as bisexual,” he said at the time. “I literally just got goosebumps saying that. It feels so good to talk about it, it feels so good to finally be comfortable with it.”
Now, in an exclusive interview with People, the 27-year-old is talking about how his girlfriend, actress Jessica Parker Kennedy, reacted to the news and the way coming out has helped to strengthen their relationship.
Rubinstein says he revealed his sexuality to Kennedy during the first season of 9-1-1: Lone Star after he filmed a love scene with his co-star/on-screen boyfriend Rafael Silva.
While watching the scene together, Rubinstein says Kennedy just sort of figured it out. She turned to him and asked, “Is there something we should talk about?”
“I said, ‘Yes,'” he recalls. “It was the most supportive kick in the ass [to come out]. Sometimes it can be a lot to lay that onto your partner. It’s not the easiest transition, but she’s handled it beautifully and respectfully. Her support was all I needed.”
He adds, “She keeps me grounded, and she keeps me here in the moment. With her, it’s just been a beautiful next chapter in our relationship. She’s my rock. I truly understand what that means now.”
Speaking to ET Canada last week, Rubinstein said his coming out was inspired “in almost every way” by his role on the hit Fox series, which was just renewed for a third season.
“It was a beautiful mixture of playing T.K. and the safe, welcome, inclusive environment I was in,” he explains. “And then the fans. The last kick in the ass for me to be brave was the fans.”
And, of course, his super supportive girlfriend.
“She’s my everything,” Rubinstein tells People. “She’s been my support system from day one. I can talk to her about stuff that I can’t talk to anybody else.”
Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.
7 Comments
Godabed
more stories like this please, thank you
Prinny
Meh.Can we get stories about actual same sex attracted men and women
cassiew
That’s… what this story is about. Did you not catch he’s bi?
RyanMBecker
Ugh, biphobia rears its ugly envious head…
Prinny
cassiew he’s in a relationship with a woman
RyanMBecker cry me a river over a poor hetero male like him
RyanMBecker
He’s so dang pretty…
Mack
That he is.