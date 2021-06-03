Actor Ronen Rubinstein reveals how his girlfriend figured out he’s bisexual

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ronen Rubinstein 🧜🏼‍♂️ (@ronenrubinstein)

Actor Ronen Rubinstein currently stars as gay firefighter T.K. Strand in Ryan Murphy‘s series 9-1-1: Lone Star. Back in April, he came out as bisexual in an interview with Variety.

“I fully identify as bisexual,” he said at the time. “I literally just got goosebumps saying that. It feels so good to talk about it, it feels so good to finally be comfortable with it.”

Now, in an exclusive interview with People, the 27-year-old is talking about how his girlfriend, actress Jessica Parker Kennedy, reacted to the news and the way coming out has helped to strengthen their relationship.

Rubinstein says he revealed his sexuality to Kennedy during the first season of 9-1-1: Lone Star after he filmed a love scene with his co-star/on-screen boyfriend Rafael Silva.

While watching the scene together, Rubinstein says Kennedy just sort of figured it out. She turned to him and asked, “Is there something we should talk about?”