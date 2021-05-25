Actor Ronen Rubinstein reveals the one thing that helped him come out as bisexual

Actor Ronen Rubinstein currently stars on Ryan Murphy‘s series 9-1-1: Lone Star. Last month, he came out as bisexual in an interview with Variety.

“I fully identify as bisexual,” he said at the time. “I literally just got goosebumps saying that. It feels so good to talk about it, it feels so good to finally be comfortable with it.”

Now, speaking to ET Canada, the 27-year-old says coming out was inspired “in almost every way” by his role as gay firefighter T.K. Strand on the hit Fox series, which was just renewed for a third season.

“It was a beautiful mixture of playing T.K. and the safe, welcome, inclusive environment I was in,” Rubinstein explains. “And then the fans. The last kick in the ass for me to be brave was the fans.”

He adds, “A lot of them are kids, are young, and I have been connecting with them for over two years. I hear their extremely personal and intimate stories. They felt like they are able to open up to me. I felt like the least I could do is be honest with them and open up to them.”

Rubinstein also says that, since coming out, numerous people have reached out to say it helped them to come out as well.

“I can’t tell you how many people have had the courage to come out since I have come out,” he continued. “That was a big part of why I did it. If everything was utopian and the LGBTQ community wasn’t still under attack, maybe I wouldn’t be as vocal. Maybe I would be a little more private, but that’s not the case.”

“We need to make sure people feel safe and heard and know that it’s OK to who you are.”

Scroll down for pics from Rubinstein's Instagram page…

