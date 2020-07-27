Actors who play brothers on TV revealed to be boyfriends in real life

love is in the air

This just in, folks.

Actors Max Parker and Kris Mochrie, who play brothers Luke and Lee Posner on the hit British soap Emmerdale, are dating. At least, according to a new report by The Sun.

The guys purportedly met on Mochrie’s last day of filming, right after his character was killed off the show. Also, even though they played brothers, they never actually had any scenes together.

Sounds like HR can breath a sigh of relief.

“They were cast as brothers and are really alike and have been joking that casting did a great job,” a source tells the paper. “The boys kept in touch after Kris finished on the show but they’ve spent a lot of time together over summer.”

“It’s early days but they’re really enjoying themselves and who knows what the future holds.”

Neither Parker nor Mochrie have officially confirmed the dating rumors, but Mochrie’s recent Instagram post certainly seems to imply the reports are true.

