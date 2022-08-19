from the archives
Latest on Queerty
little victories
This judge just blocked Utah’s anti-trans student athlete bill–and not a day too soon
closet case
Melania’s ransacked closet at Mar-a-Lago is becoming almost as infamous as her murdered rose garden
bad education
28 comments
Florida school delivers message to LGBTQ students: “Leave immediately” and don’t come back
moscow mitch
Mitch McConnell whines about GOP “candidate quality”… So why is he supporting so many of them?
trailer park
3 Comments
RickHeathen
And?…
johncp56
??where is the article, i love butt talk
DomitoJo
i would butt stuff with him sooo hard!!