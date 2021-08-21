Adam Driver’s scent, Carson Kressley’s ship, & the Hemsworth brothers shower

This week Caitlyn Jenner put a baby in harm’s way, the Drag Race franchise got its first cisgender female queen, and Sex and the City replaced Samantha. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Adam Driver posed for Burberry.

Kevin McHale took a nap.

Conrad Ricamora went to the beach.

Jake Shears picked fruit.

Bobby Berk embraced 40.

Maluma shaved his pits.

Joe Jonas jumped rope.

Sam Asghari played ball.

Daniel Newman refused to clean his room.

Chris Salvatore slept naked.

Jack Laugher took a shower.

Carson Kressley got a boat.

Titanius Maximus watered his plants.

Luke Evans got some sun.

Max Emerson cleared up his allergies.

Daniel Justice sat in the river.

Laith Ashley played cowboy.

Garrett Magee wore white in Mykonos.

Liam and Chris Hemsworth wrestled in a waterfall.

Tyson Beckford climbed out of the pool.

And Cameron Dallas wore a hat.