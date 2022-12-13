Adam Lambert is serving up some very high drama

Adam Lambert released a new single today. A couple of weeks ago, Lambert revealed that he’s got a new album out soon. Entitled High Drama, it’s a selection of covers.

There’s no track listing as yet, but the first taster arrived overnight. It’s a cover of Duran Duran’s 1993 single, “Ordinary World.”

Watch the official video below…

When released by Duran Duran almost 30 years ago, “Ordinary World” hit the top ten in the US, UK, Canada, France and several other countries. It’s regarded as one of their most endearing and timeless hits. Lambert offers up a sparser arrangement.

High Drama drops February 24, 2023. It’s available for pre-order from today and Lambert just posted the artwork online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert)

