Adam Lambert is serving up some very high drama

Adam Lambert released a new single today. A couple of weeks ago, Lambert revealed that he’s got a new album out soon. Entitled High Drama, it’s a selection of covers.
There’s no track listing as yet, but the first taster arrived overnight. It’s a cover of Duran Duran’s 1993 single, “Ordinary World.”
Watch the official video below…
When released by Duran Duran almost 30 years ago, “Ordinary World” hit the top ten in the US, UK, Canada, France and several other countries. It’s regarded as one of their most endearing and timeless hits. Lambert offers up a sparser arrangement.
High Drama drops February 24, 2023. It’s available for pre-order from today and Lambert just posted the artwork online.
View this post on Instagram
While you’re here, relive Lambert’s incredible cover of Cher‘s megahit “Believe” performed at the 41st Annual Kennedy Center Honors in 2019.
19 Comments
thebaddestbabby
cool, thanks for this news, I will alert my geriatric aunt
LumpyPillows
Oh, burn! I can only hope your aunt was quite mean to you as a the spoiled brat that I am sure you were.
Man About Town
Um, what? I don’t understand your comment.
thebaddestbabby
just saying that I don’t know anyone under the age of 40 who even knows who Adam Lambert is. I only know about him from older relatives!
lykeitiz
Who can’t be more than 30, since you’re 12.
carllonghorn
Green is not the best color on you, dude.
PoetDaddy
Ageism is disgusting!
LumpyPillows
Adam is a dynamo. I think this should be good.
ingyaom
Reminded me of a Bond theme song, then I remembered Duran Duran did one of those, too.
lykeitiz
“A View To A Kill” – song title and Bond movie title. Great song!
Pier
Offensive at so many levels
thebaddestbabby
what is?
Chrisk
Does he do any of his own stuff or is it just remakes of other musicians?
pattygale
Congratulations @AdamLambert with 1? BILLION total streams on Spotify for the songs on your profile page and contributing to your listeners stats! ???
? Now 1,000,044,205 streams! ?
#AdamLambert1Billion ?
Yes, he has lots of great stuff.
Thanks for asking.
carllonghorn
Not sure why some of you are so angry with this guy – he has promoted the community unabashedly throughout his relatively short career, all the while earning around $40 million bucks. Not a bad gig – someone must like him.
DennisMpls
Actually, this is a TAME comment section compared to many. Which is totally unfortunate. Back in the day we had a terrific comment section on AfterElton where (in addition to the inevitable snark and occasional nastiness) we were actually able to have serious, informative discussions. I come to a lot of Queerty comment sections ready to comment, but then get turned off by the incessant negativity, pearl clutching, and derision of both article subjects and fellow commenters.
fishpaw13
Maybe this is what he might be signing on The Voice tonight!
Neoprene
I’ll be disappointed if he signs on tonight’s show.
Neoprene
GORGEOUS MAN!