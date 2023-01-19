Adam Lambert criticizes casting Theo James as George Michael in rumored biopic

News emerged this week that White Lotus star Theo James is being considered to play the role of music icon George Michael. However, one person apparently not too happy with the news is singer Adam Lambert.
Beneath an Instagram news story posted by The Advocate about the potential casting, Lambert commented, “Yay another straight man playing a gay icon.” He also added an eye-roll emoji.
British singer and songwriter George Michael shot to fame as half of Wham! He then enjoyed solo success with hits such as “Faith” and “Father Figure.”
Michael came out as gay after being arrested by an undercover cop in a restroom in an LA Park in 1998. He struggled with substance abuse problems later in life, and died on Christmas Day 2016.
Following the success of Bohemian Rhapsody (about Freddie Mercury and Queen) and Rocketman (about Elton John), there has been a rush of big-budget music biopics.
Last year saw Jennifer Hudson play Aretha Franklin in Respect. Naomi Ackie played Whitney Houston in the recent I Wanna Dance With Somebody. A movie about George Michael certainly has plenty of material to work with, not to mention an incredible back catalog of music.
Lambert has made no secret of the fact he’d loved to have played Michael. In 2020, Metro asked him if he’d like to see a Michaal biopic.
“I think that would be very interesting. That’d be cool, I just feel like, we don’t know that much about him. You know, to me, it would be great to kind of explore George’s life,” he replied.
When asked who he thought could play the icon, Lambert laughed and said, “I’d give it a go. Yeah, sign me up.”
Rami Malek’s award-winning turn as Freddie Mercury
Lambert’s apparent criticism of James potentially being cast as George Michael is a little surprising. Lambert, who shot to fame in 2009 on American Idol, now sings with Queen on tour.
Bohemian Rhapsody starred actor Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury. Lambert even had a non-speaking cameo in the movie, playing someone who catches Mercury’s eye at a truckstop restroom.
Malek went on to win a Best Actor Oscar for his portrayal of the rock legend. Online, some have taken Lambert’s comment as a slight toward Malek.
Either way, it might all yet prove a hypothetical drama. The Daily Mail was the first outlet to report on the Theo James casting. Yesterday, the family and estate of George Michael denied giving their blessing to any such movie.
“To all of George’s Lovelies, fans and lovers of his music, a story has been published stating that George Michael’s family has endorsed a so-called ‘biopic’ about his life,” a statement said.
“On behalf of George’s family and [George Michael Entertainment] we want to make it clear that there is no truth whatsoever in this story, we know nothing about this project and will not be endorsing it in any way.”
WillParkinson
Yet another gay man riding on Tina Turner’s coattails. And not even remotely half her talent.
PubicHairus
LOL. Wut?
LumpyPillows
Yeah, lost me too.
Boo Radley
Adam Lambert as George Michael? No, thank you.
LumpyPillows
Love Adam, but this bitterness from him isn’t good. Unless the role is sucking my dick, I don’t care what an actor’s sexuality is.
Sharpei
“I don’t care what an actor’s sexuality is.”
Translation: I don’t care if queer actors get equal treatment in Hollywood.
LumpyPillows
Translation: I don’t mind gay actors playing straight either, which probably happens a lot more than the reverse. So, if you want gay actors to have more work, you are 100% wrong. You misunderstand what fair means in this respect. Best actor for the job, and the job is acting, not having sex. Try again.
pattygale
Adam is, as always, speaking the truth and standing up for his community.
Why do you think so many actors don’t come out of the closet?
Even Lil Nas waited until he was huge before he came out.
Say what you will, but you obviously don’t know Lambert if you think the observation was made out of bitterness.
jms42
Equal treatment isn’t giving gay roles to gay actors- the job is acting, after all. What people should be upset about is that the majority of out actors are almost exclusively cast in gay roles. I can only think of a few exceptions, such as NPH, Sara Paulson, Wentworth Miller, Matt Bomer, and Nathan Lane (there are more, I’m sure). I mean, after they are publicly out, not while everyone suspects they are queer.
I believe trans actors should play trans roles, and differently-abled actors should play differently-abled roles (and please Internet forgive me if that is no longer the correct term), and of course, people of color should play their corresponding roles, but sexuality isn’t physical, and so for me, anyone should be able to play gay, queer, bi, pan, ace, etc. It’s casting folks who think an out actor can’t be seen as a believable straight lead that are the problem.
I want to see George Michael portrayed by the best actor for the role, not the best gay actor for the role. And who knows, if Mr. James is cast and is a method actor, there might be some delightfully happy men in public restrooms.
Sharpei
@LumpyPillows
“Translation: I don’t mind gay actors playing straight either, which probably happens a lot more than the reverse. ”
Are you actually suggesting that gay actors not only get straight roles at the same rate that straight actors get gay roles but that it happens more often? LOL. I call BS. That isn’t happening. I would like if it was true but it simply is not. Plenty of actors get denied hetero roles due to being gay. Just recently Jeremy Pope spoke up about this very thing. And there is plenty of past stories about this as well.
“You misunderstand what fair means in this respect. Best actor for the job, and the job is acting, not having sex. Try again.”
How naive, you think Hollywood is some type of meritocracy? lol “Best actor for the job”my ass. That’s total cope. Nepotism, Name recognition, Physical appearance, the casting couch. The list goes on Plenty of superficial qualities land actors jobs all the time. It’s simply naive to suggest “the best actor” just gets the job. Ridiculous! Silly platitudes like that are exactly what perpetuates prejudice in casting/hiring.
LumpyPillows
Patty – no disagreement with what you wrote, but not exactly to the points being made, at least to my mind. You want a litmus test to play gay as a way to right other wrongs. OK. I do not think that is how we right those wrongs. In fact I think it is hypocritical.
LumpyPillows
Sharpei, you really want to argue. OK. That’s fine. The best actor embodies a lot of things, including box office, name recognition, etc. So you are right there. That is reality. Which explains Neil Patrick Harris. Matt Bomer, and Nathan Lane and a list of other out gay actors who are very busy. It isn’t 1960 anymore.
So, the point we disagree on is simple: I don’t think you should hold an actor’s known or perceived sexuality against them. I find that to be morally wrong. You seem fine with denying an actor a role because of their sexuality. I find that to be hypocritical. We disagree. Now, you can jump though all your mental gymnastics, but you really need to address that specific point. Perhaps think about it before typing away.
Gabby
Humanity has come so far in so many ways but at the same time we have regressed in so many ways. Actors should be allowed to act any part, that is their job,. Also, comedians should be allowed to make fun and joke about any subject matter, laughter is the best medicine. I am so over being lumped into this new Queer and Woke community. who take themselves way too seriously.
Neoprene
Amen, girrrl!
GlobeTrotter
Preach!
pattygale
“Should be allowed,” if they were offered the part.
LumpyPillows
I concur, Gabby.
Neoprene
Hopefully the filmmakers will emphasize cruising scenes and not his crappy pop songs. Something we can all enjoy.
Chrisk
Why the need to hate on him? Listen without prejudice and Ladies and Gentlemen was anything but crappy pop songs.
LumpyPillows
George Michael’s crappy songs? Did I piece together what you were trying to say clumsily? If so, you have terrible taste in music.
LifeinShaw
Seriously? George had some great songs. Although, I prefer the WHAM! years to his solo hits.
Donston
As usual, the comments here reflect mostly middle aged queers who simplify every queer topic and who low-key approve hetero superiority and privilege.
Someone’s identities, sexual preferences, lifestyle, who they date, where they are in the gender, sexual, affection, romantic, emotion, commitment spectrum should not have much to do with who gets cast in movie/TV roles. While sexuality, identity, love, relationships are too individual and personal to stay using that as reasons to cast or not cast someone. However, there’s no doubt that male hetero pressures, male homophobia and male hetero privilege are still prominent in Hollywood. There’s no doubt a lot of industry queers love “straight’ guys”. And there’s no doubt that the industry loves casting “straight presenting” or “mostly hetero-leaning” men in prestige overtly queer roles. None of this shit is accidental. So, while Adam’s stance is one-note, let’s stop acting like certain biases and patterns don’t exist.
RoyM
Oh Donnie, do you ever tire of being an empty headed douche?
Gabby
If it’s not your movie then shut up and don’t watch it, it’s not that deep. Everybody thinks that they are running the show now and their opinions on subjects that is really none of their business. Let artists be artists without all this man made ideology woke crap.
Neoprene
Only 9 commas in the opening sentence of your second paragraph. You’re slacking off, Mr. Pedantic.
Donston
“Gabby”, what about my comment is “man made ideology woke crap”? What about my comment is incorrect in any way? Do you have a real rebuttal? All of that comment is a reflection of reality and the entertainment industry. If that reality makes you upset, that’s not my problem. Also, this isn’t 2018. Using “woke” as a way to dismiss people just reflects being old and being a basic bytch. All you’re doing is justifying the takes from the “woke crowd”. Come up with some new terminologies and better ways to engage with people.
If the lames/trolls don’t have any real retorts then please stop responding to my comments.
Donston
But I’m always happy to ruffle y’all (and the multiple handle names you couple guys use) tired ass feathers. So, don’t think you’re bothering anyone.
Sharpei
The queerty girls don’t do well with nuance unfortunately.
abfab
Come up with some new terminologies and new ways to engage with people, says The Donald. You should try that because you are now babbling away again yet saying the same exact things…………………..VERBATUM! Don’t be a copy paste queen. It’s annoying and you are now officially a Gay Automaton. Rated G, for general audiences only.
And how dare you speak about middle aged queers like that. Vent if you must, but give us some new and original talking points.
Donston
abfab, there are no “new” and “original” talking points with folks who are constantly trolling and bitchy and dismissive. I’ve had some varied back and forths with people who post here. But they aren’t regular posters, at least not any longer. So, yes, you are gonna read the same ass shit half of the time. If someone doesn’t like it then don’t engage with me. Also, yes, I specifically targeted the middle age and up queers, because that’s where at least 70% of the basic, dismissive and “anti-woke” comments come from.
Donston
Sharpei, yes, it is unfortunate that so many queers can’t have honest and nuanced conversations around queer topics. It’s as well a shame that clearly so many queers (especially the middle age and up variety) still haven’t confronted their traumas, insecurities, resentments and still low-key view the world from a hetero superior perspective. But once again, none of this is my problem.
GlobeTrotter
A role should be given to the actor best suited to play the part, period! Your sexual preference, identity, lifestyle, etc. should play absolutely no role whatsoever. This silly idea that only gay people should play gay roles is completely ridiculous and only sets us back by decades.
LumpyPillows
You lost me halfway through your monologue. Being ageist is ugly. Assuming people who disagree with you are old, as some kind of excuse to disrespect them, is ugly. You should work on that.
The solution to having gay actors treated fairly and not prevented from playing non-gay roles is not to commit the same crime against actors perceived to be straight. Yeah history wasn’t kind to us anywhere, Hollywood in particular. The one good thing all this woke nonsense has done is to prove to people who pay attention that sexuality is fluid and you have no real right to assume anything.
Really, you put some effort into these posts, but if I were you, I’d consider re-reading and editing. Maybe throw in some extraneous commas, like I do.
Rambeaux
Adam has her claws out for this one.
Must have thought the role was a lock with Lamberts name on it.
Sharpei
I think this coming from Adam in particular definitely feels like bitter grapes perhaps? But I do think there is decent conversation to be had here. The issue is the gays are not ready for the conversation or don’t care quite frankly so we’re just gonna be stuck with no actual progress on this topic
abfab
Talk about bitter grapes and queerty girls. That’s YOU!
thisisnotreal
Before even clicking on the article I KNEW this would be about Adam’s bitterness at not being able to play the role himself. God and people wonder why I can’t stand the dude…
Donston
Putting his “bitterness” aside, there’s still a conversation to be had around how Hollywood is obsessed with casting “straight presenting” guys to play famous queer people or for the most prestige “gay” roles. Those roles almost never go to overtly queer male actors. Just as there’s a conversation to be had around the industry’s internalized phobias and “straight”/hetero-leaning privilege and general biases. I really couldn’t care less about Adam or this role but rather the larger convo.
LumpyPillows
Actually, I think it might have been interesting to see Adam in the role. I am a fan of his work. I have no idea if he can act. Perhaps that might be the issue.
Donston
Finally, half of the people who post here are likely not even “out” in real life despite probably being 35 and up. Many of y’all who post here are ignorant as hell when it comes to understanding sexuality, psychology, love, the spectrum, sociology. While some of y’all are happy being a “gay token” for Conservatives or happy being the “gay pet” for your “straight” friends. So, once again, y’all are lame and basic and have some internal issues to confront.
GlobeTrotter
This post reminds me of the story of Martin Luther presenting his thesis at the Diet of Worms in 1521, when the Emperor, completely exasperated, asks him, “bist du allein Klug”, i.e. are you the only smart person in the room?
Just because people might not agree with you, it doesn’t mean that they’re “ignorant as hell” or lacking understanding in “sexuality, psychology, love”, etc. While you might see discrimination lurking around every corner in Hollywood, the rest of us don’t. If you’re going to make such grandiose accusations of gay men and women being denied roles because of their sexuality, then you need to provide evidence to back up your claim.
LumpyPillows
Yeah, Donston, perhaps you think us all simpletons. I know you are not. I’m confident Globe is pretty smart too, even if we spar on occasion. I am reasonably sure, weighing all my numerous faults, I am not “ignorant”, or, gasp, “a gay token”. I am into my dotage, by gay standards, so you have me there. Am I sometimes pompous or even, wrong? Guilty. However, unless I’m just trying to just be funny with a one-liner, I usually put forward a reasonable point – which you can disagree with. I sometimes change my mind.
It would be nice if we could actually discuss things here without the shade.
RoyM
Oh Donnie, anyone who uses the term y’all shouldn’t be accusing anyone else of being ignorant. You’re a pathetic, angry, irrational little child with nothing to offer anyone.
LumpyPillows
Unnecessary cruelty. Penalty flag on the field.
Rambeaux
Nothing like good old Joan Crawford-Norma Shearer cat fight.
“Jungle-Red”, please.
LumpyPillows
“There’s a name for you ladies, but it isn’t used in high society.”
Sharpei
@ Lumpy I made a reply to you in the thread above but it is “awaiting moderation” for some silly reason. Anyway I did want to correct your incorrect reading of my position that I am willing to “hold an actor’s known or perceived sexuality against them” This is categorically false.
Not once did I ever suggest that straight actors can’t play gay? You totally strawmanned me. My point was the unequal treatment gay actors face and your apathetic dismissal of this reality under the guise of “the best actor gets the job”.
I want to see straight actors play gay AND queer actors not get pushed out of gay and straight roles due to Hollywood homophobia. I want to see more queer actors get these leading roles, gay, straight or otherwise. That is my only issue.
LumpyPillows
Sharpei, I agree with 100% of what you just wrote. Sorry if I misconstrued your point.
As far as Queerty’s “awaiting moderation” that is a death sentence to that comment. P.S. never edit a comment. Copy, delete and redo. Edit falls in the “awaiting moderation” bucket.
Sharpei
@ Lumpy Oh well I’m glad we were able to come to reasonably civil agreement lol. It did seem like there was some miscommunication both ways. I apologize for coming off in a potentially hostile manner, this topic gets me a bit riled up at times (oops). But that’s no reason we can’t respectfully exchange views. I find you to be quite a well reasoned fellow (which is rare in the queerty comment section)
“As far as Queerty’s “awaiting moderation” that is a death sentence to that comment. P.S. never edit a comment. Copy, delete and redo. Edit falls in the “awaiting moderation” bucket.”
Ah noted. Thanks good sir. I think I have dealt with this in the past but I guess I forgot about it over time.
BLAKENOW
Girl shut up and sit down keep loving yourself PLUS SIZE and have another cupcake.
LumpyPillows
Unnecessary cruelty. Penalty flag on the field.
MurrietaAZ
Actually I agree with Adam Lambert on this. For starters, I am not sure if he would have made a great George Michaels but one would never know, won’t they?
While I have no problem with straight people playing gay roles or gay folks playing straight roles because a role is a role. However, there was a debate on “Designing Women” about a white actor playing a black role (I think it was whether Dustin Hoffman could play Dr. Martin Luther King Jr). The logic was clear: a white person could never play a role of a black person and vice versa.
So why is this any different? Why is it when it comes to a gay role (Elton John, Freddie Mercury, Virginia Woolf, Harvey MIlk), a straight actor plays it and there’s no brouhaha over it. Same if a gay man were to play a straight role – largely because many of us gay folks have had to play straight till we come out.
Adam may not be playing the role (or even be a good actor) but really, he does have a point.
louie
The role of a dead singer should only be played by a dead actor.
Thad
I’m sure George Michael’s life has enough material for two biopics..and more. Make them all!
SDR94103
we’re with you Adam!
abfab
Was there this much bickering when Rene Zelwiger was cast as our Judy Gardland? Oye vay, first world problems but it’s SO enjoyable…all this pent up passion! Carry on, girls.