Adam Lambert criticizes casting Theo James as George Michael in rumored biopic

News emerged this week that White Lotus star Theo James is being considered to play the role of music icon George Michael. However, one person apparently not too happy with the news is singer Adam Lambert.

Beneath an Instagram news story posted by The Advocate about the potential casting, Lambert commented, “Yay another straight man playing a gay icon.” He also added an eye-roll emoji.

British singer and songwriter George Michael shot to fame as half of Wham! He then enjoyed solo success with hits such as “Faith” and “Father Figure.”

Michael came out as gay after being arrested by an undercover cop in a restroom in an LA Park in 1998. He struggled with substance abuse problems later in life, and died on Christmas Day 2016.

Following the success of Bohemian Rhapsody (about Freddie Mercury and Queen) and Rocketman (about Elton John), there has been a rush of big-budget music biopics.

Last year saw Jennifer Hudson play Aretha Franklin in Respect. Naomi Ackie played Whitney Houston in the recent I Wanna Dance With Somebody. A movie about George Michael certainly has plenty of material to work with, not to mention an incredible back catalog of music.

Lambert has made no secret of the fact he’d loved to have played Michael. In 2020, Metro asked him if he’d like to see a Michaal biopic.

“I think that would be very interesting. That’d be cool, I just feel like, we don’t know that much about him. You know, to me, it would be great to kind of explore George’s life,” he replied.

When asked who he thought could play the icon, Lambert laughed and said, “I’d give it a go. Yeah, sign me up.”

Rami Malek’s award-winning turn as Freddie Mercury

Lambert’s apparent criticism of James potentially being cast as George Michael is a little surprising. Lambert, who shot to fame in 2009 on American Idol, now sings with Queen on tour.

Bohemian Rhapsody starred actor Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury. Lambert even had a non-speaking cameo in the movie, playing someone who catches Mercury’s eye at a truckstop restroom.

Malek went on to win a Best Actor Oscar for his portrayal of the rock legend. Online, some have taken Lambert’s comment as a slight toward Malek.

Either way, it might all yet prove a hypothetical drama. The Daily Mail was the first outlet to report on the Theo James casting. Yesterday, the family and estate of George Michael denied giving their blessing to any such movie.

“To all of George’s Lovelies, fans and lovers of his music, a story has been published stating that George Michael’s family has endorsed a so-called ‘biopic’ about his life,” a statement said.

“On behalf of George’s family and [George Michael Entertainment] we want to make it clear that there is no truth whatsoever in this story, we know nothing about this project and will not be endorsing it in any way.”

Watch the music video for Lambert’s latest single, a cover of the ’80s rock anthem “Holding Out For A Hero” from his forthcoming album High Drama.