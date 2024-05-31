Well, it’s Pride eve, and on the day before Pride month officially begins we’ve been graced with some sickening new releases from queer artists that will no doubt be on rotation for us all month long. From drag icons, pop trailblazers and emerging queer talent, this week has it all to set your Pride weekend into motion. 🌈

Check out this week’s edition of Bop After Bop…

“LUBE” by Adam Lambert

Pop icon Adam Lambert is diving deep into a hedonistic new era with “LUBE” a pulsating house track dripping with sensuality that gives fans a tease of Lambert’s upcoming AFTERS EP, set for release on July 19. Dropping alongside the hypnotic “WET DREAM”, which previously debuted on Soundcloud as a gift for fans, this track also packs a pulsating punch that shows listeners what happens when a “homo takes it home.” We’re thanking the gay gods that this queer titan is back just in time for Pride, and this time, he’s raw, unapologetic and better than ever.

“ENOUGH” by Sapphira Cristál

Philadelphia’s crown jewel and RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16 Miss Congeniality, Sapphira Cristál, is making her mark on the music scene with her feel-good summer anthem, “Enough.” The song is a soulful, modern disco vibe with a funky twist, showcasing Sapphira’s vocal talents and undeniable charm, with a video set in her beloved Philadelphia, where we see this drag superstar sashay around the city as she celebrates her roots and the city that nurtured her artistic growth. As she gears up for The Cristál Ball Tour across North America, Sapphira continues to leave all of us asking, “what CAN’T she do!?”

“2 Deadly” by Boy Blu and Gregory Dillon

This one is for the gay(mer)s! Fantasy pop star Boy Blu and electro-pop artist Gregory Dillon have unleashed their electrifying collaboration, “2 Deadly.” Inspired by their mutual love for video games and futuristic tech, the track fuses underground tech house vibes with the intensity of modern Mortal Kombat. Directed by Zack Stauffer, the music video pays homage to ’90s gaming aesthetics, featuring Boy Blu and Gregory Dillon as main characters navigating a cyber realm. Utilizing Unreal Engine 5 technology, the immersive experience transports viewers into the heart of the action. Acting as a precursor to Boy Blu’s upcoming album, and with Gregory Dillon producing more tracks on the project, “2 Deadly” sets the stage for a thrilling journey in these boys’ dynamic musical universe.

“Unruly” by Dua Saleh (feat. serpentwithfeet)

Dua Saleh has returned with “unruly,” featuring Grammy-nominated artist serpentwithfeet. The atmospheric track marks a significant evolution for Saleh, both sonically and personally. Drawing on their Sudanese-American heritage, Saleh explores themes of strength, queerness, and defiance against societal norms. Teaming up with serpentwithfeet, Saleh delivers a mesmerizing blend of otherworldly vibrations with a tangible bounce, and continues to push boundaries and redefine genres.

“Boring” by Allen Miller

Allen Miller is back with a vengeance with his latest single “Boring”, a rock-inspired tale of longing for the toxic past while resentfully building a healthy future. With plenty of tongue-in-cheek lyrics, Miller’s impressive vocals and tender cadence cut through all the nostalgic torment the song focuses on to deliver his most powerful work yet.

