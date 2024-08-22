I feel when I came off ‘Idol’ [in 2009], the music industry was in a different place. We had legends like Elton John and George Michael, but as far as gay guy pop singers on the radio, there weren’t any.



I was always ‘out’ [of the closet], but I had to sort of edit things or dial back certain things, because I wanted the chance to have a long career. It was a bit like the Wild West. But I did have a lot of allies in the business; people looking out for me.



No one really knew how to make it work or if it would work. There was a lot of trepidation. But it was exciting too, because it was like, ‘OK, I’m just going to go for it.’



Adam Lambert speaking to the Australian outlet Now To Love on navigating the music landscape as an out gay man following his stint on ‘American Idol’ 15 years ago.