I think there was always, for years, a little dash of, like, PTSD from that experience on the AMAs when I did that sexualized performance and had this whole controversy from it. It’s not that the controversy from the public really bothered me that much; it was more that, on the industry side, I felt a collective gasp.



I felt like there were people who didn’t really feel like a gay man was going to be able to succeed in commercial pop, and that moment gave them a reason to take a step back or it confirmed their doubts or whatever. So I spent a few years feeling like I had to regain trust from certain people and play by the rules a little bit more just to stay in the game. That’s what it felt like to me anyway.



It was a long time ago and obviously plenty of time has passed. I’ve definitely taken plenty of artistic risks since [then], but I also think I changed up my whole team, which has been really exciting. It was a needed refresh and that changed my perspective as well.



…At the time, I was a little bit stressed about the reaction that I got from the powers that be, but I remember thinking to myself and having conversations with friends, who were like, “No, in the long run, you did your thing.” I feel that way now.



Although I always joke, and I said it at the time, “I just wish I had sung it a little better.” It wasn’t my best vocal performance. I was so f*cking nervous. It was my first big award show thing. It was my first single of original music. I mean, it was a lot of pressure.

Adam Lambert speaking to Them about the reaction music execs had to his live performance at the American Music Awards in 2009.