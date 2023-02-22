Adam Lambert reflects on being part of the wave of queer artists who helped change the music industry
By Editors
Read all about this and more in our exclusive profile on Adam Lambert—discussing his new cover album High Drama, his dramatic acting debut, his American Idol legacy, and so much more—coming Friday, February 24 to Queerty.
“There’s just been so many doors close to our community for so long,” Lambert tells Queerty. “You’ve got to start somewhere.”
One Comment
LumpyPillows
It’s one thing to come out after your famous/successful. It’s far more brave to be gay from the start. Always like Adam. Should have won his season. I blame that on homophobia.