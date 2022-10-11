Adam Lambert turns in amazing, queer performance on British TV show

Adam Lambert sure has a knack for wowing audiences with unexpected performances. Remember that time he reduced Cher to tears with his rendition of ‘Believe’?

Last weekend he did it again. Lambert performed as a guest singer on Strictly Come Dancing. It’s the British celebrity dance show that led to Dancing With The Stars in the US.

As Lambert sang the song, two of the show’s male, professional dancers performed an Argentinian tango.

Watch below.

Lambert recently released his version of the Noel Coward standard, ‘Mad About The Boy’.

The most famous version is probably the one by Dinah Washington, but it’s been covered by countless singers over the decades. Adam Lambert is the most high-profile male singer to release it.

His version was made to accompany a new documentary about Coward, released next year to mark the 50th anniversary of Coward’s death.

Strictly Come Dancing has featured a couple of male-male partnerships in the past: Bake Off star John Whaite and pro dancer Johannes Radebe made it to the final two last year. However, in this year’s season, radio DJ Richie Anderson and Giovanni Pernice were knocked out on Sunday, the show’s second week.

Online, many praised Lambert for his performance. Many said he’d given Bond theme vibes.

#Strictly Adam Lambert needs to sing the next Bond theme song — Susan Alexander 🇺🇦 (@scotslassie99) October 9, 2022

Amazing performance- Adam Lambert to do the next Bond theme 👏🏻 https://t.co/j9dR5xnejf — Lucy Bee (@LucyBuckers) October 9, 2022

Many others welcomed the powerful representation on view.

I wish this had been on TV when I was a gay kid thinking I’d never be accepted. #Strictly pic.twitter.com/zMyPKdG9MP — Matthew Hodson (@Matthew_Hodson) October 9, 2022

I would like to speak to whoever asked Nikita and Carlos to dance together for Adam Lambert’s performance… and ask them to do it again every single week. Best dance of the series right there. 👏👏 #Strictly

pic.twitter.com/HCE33ceI6r — Michael Patterson (@michaelp93) October 9, 2022

Nikita and Carlos were sublime. And so important for this to be seen on primetime telly. Thank you Strictly. — Neil or No Neil (@neil_crompton) October 9, 2022