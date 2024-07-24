Entertainment*
the hot sheet

Adam Lambert’s wild new role, Olympic hopeful Lady Gaga & all the new LGBTQ+ releases this week

By Cameron Scheetz July 24, 2024 at 12:00pm
Image Credits: ‘Elite,’ Netflix (left) | ‘Cabaret At The Kit Kat Club,’ August WilsoN Theatre (center) Lady Gaga, Getty Images (right)

Need a boost to get over Hump Day? The Hot Sheet is Queerty’s midweek pop culture catch-up, highlighting the entertainment stories everyone’s talking about, the ones you might’ve missed, and the notable LGBTQ+ film & TV releases in the days ahead. Here’s everything you need to stay in-the-know:

What To Watch This Week

  • Femme — Now Streaming (Hulu): One of the year’s best queer films hits streaming, following a queen (Nathan Stewart-Jarett) who goes undercover out of drag to seek revenge.
  • The Surreal Life: Villa Of Secrets — Now Streaming (Paramount+): The wild reality series returns with a new cast, including LGBTQ+ stars like Teen Wolf‘s Tyler Posey & Olympian Johnny Weir.
  • Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam — Now Streaming (Netflix): A doc on infamous con man Lou Pearlman, who ran a Ponzi scheme to fund the development of Backstreet Boys, NSYNC, and more.
  • Wayne Brady: The Family Remix — July 25 (Freeform): A year after coming out as pansexual, multi-hyphenate Wayne Brady & his blended family take the spotlight in this reality series.
  • The Decameron — July 25 (Netflix): A silly, sordid spin on the Italian tome of life and lust during the Black Death, with a cast featuring Veep‘s Tony Hale, Girls‘ Zosia Mamet, and more.
  • Elite, Season 8 — July 26 (Netflix): It all comes down to this, the final season of the sexy Spanish-language soap that introduced the world to Manu Ríos, Omar Ayuso, and so many more hunks.
  • Swan Song — July 26 (Select theaters & VOD): The icon Neve Campbell produces this behind-the-scenes look at one of the world’s leading ballet companies’ production of Swan Lake.
  • The Paris 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony — July 26 (Peacock): The global athletics competition kick-off is not to miss, especially since it’s set to feature Celine Dion!

Culture Catch-Up

ALL COMING BACK TO ME: Yes, it’s been confirmed that “the voice” herself, Miss Celine Dion, will make her comeback performance during the Olympics opening ceremony on Friday, her first since being diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome in 2022. And, apparently, Lady Gaga could bring a little “rah rah” to the proceedings, too—that is, if those reported sightings of her around Paris are to be believed. [NBC News]

NEXT ON THE MARRIAGE MART: Dearest gentle reader, Netflix brings good tidings, revealing that Bridgerton‘s fourth season will focus on Benedict (Luke Newton), the bisexual Bridgerton brother who recently found himself in a little ménage à trois. [INTO]

FINAL GIRL: Scream queen Hunter Schafer? It’s more likely than you think! A new trailer for the Euphoria star’s upcoming Cuckoo proves the horror is going to be even scarier—and gayer—than we imagined.

LIVE FOR THIS: Luca Guadagnino’s sex-filled drama Queer, starring Daniel Craig, is headed for a premiere at the Venice Film Festival next month, and now we’ve learned pop star Omar Apollo‘s joining in on the fun. [Queerty]

CALL OFF THE WEDDING: Video game adaptation Borderlands was going to feature a sequence at a gay wedding—between characters played by hunks Cheyenne Jackson & Charles Babalola!—but director Eli Roth reveals it was left on the cutting room floor. [EW]

MISS TODD IF YOU’RE NASTY: Already setting box office records at Broadway’s Lyceum Theater, Cole Escola‘s campy, smash-hit play Oh, Mary! will have its run extended through November 10, and they’ve enlisted Patti Lupone to help break the news.

NAILED IT: All eyes are on queer track & field superstar Sha’Carri Richardson, poised to break records of her own at this Paris Olympics this summer. But, before that, she sat down for a manicure-gab sesh with queen Cardi B in this incredibly charming chat. [Outsports]

WORLD ON FILM: The first-ever World Culture Film Festival comes to LA this weekend, celebrating diverse, inclusive stories from all over the globe, including a powerful Indian-American queer short Look Like You. The rest of the program features big names and even bigger heart, so check it out if you’re in the area or sign up for a virtual festival pass. [WCFF]

WILLKOMMEN: Say “Hallo!” to the newest stars of Cabaret At The Kit Kat Lounge: American Idol-turned-rock (and house music!) god Adam Lambert, taking on the emcee role after Eddie Redmayne’s divisive turn. And, as the iconic Sally Bowles, it’s Mean Girls and Moana star Auli’i Cravalho. The set of pipes between these two? Oh, they’re gonna blow the roof off the place! [Variety]

LIL OF THE FUTURE: Did Lil Nas X predict the future five years ago with his early single “Panini”? Or is he just doing what he does best (besides making bops) and trolling us. Survey says… [INTO]

OFF SCRIPT: The latest episode of HBO’s House Of The Dragon gagged its queer fans with a kiss between [REDACTED] and [REDACTED,] which was neither in the original book from George R.R. Martin or in the script. Naturally, homophobes aren’t being chill about it at all. [Queerty]

CLOWNING AROUND: Sure, most gays didn’t give a bat’s *ss about the 2019 supervillain origin story Joker, but when its sequel adds mother monster Lady Gaga—and finds multiple excuses to dress her up and throw her into lavish musical numbers—suddenly you’ve got our most anticipated movie of the fall! The new Joker: Folie à Deux trailer provides an even better look at what’s in store:

The Final Hump

In an energizing wave of support for VP Kamala Harris‘ presidential bid, her viral “coconut tree” speech has become to the stuff of meme legend—and apparently it all started with some Republicans who thought they were getting one over on her? As if! LGBTQNation has the full story on the clip’s delightfully ironic origins because, as you know, you exist in the context of all in which you live and what came before you.

Meanwhile, we’ll be bumpin’ that Charli XCX “360” remix, which just might be a late contender for the song of Brat summer. I’m everywhere, I’m so Kamala-ah-ah-ahh.

