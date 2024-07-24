Adam Lambert’s wild new role, Olympic hopeful Lady Gaga & all the new LGBTQ+ releases this week

Need a boost to get over Hump Day? The Hot Sheet is Queerty’s midweek pop culture catch-up, highlighting the entertainment stories everyone’s talking about, the ones you might’ve missed, and the notable LGBTQ+ film & TV releases in the days ahead. Here’s everything you need to stay in-the-know:
What To Watch This Week
- Femme — Now Streaming (Hulu): One of the year’s best queer films hits streaming, following a queen (Nathan Stewart-Jarett) who goes undercover out of drag to seek revenge.
- The Surreal Life: Villa Of Secrets — Now Streaming (Paramount+): The wild reality series returns with a new cast, including LGBTQ+ stars like Teen Wolf‘s Tyler Posey & Olympian Johnny Weir.
- Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam — Now Streaming (Netflix): A doc on infamous con man Lou Pearlman, who ran a Ponzi scheme to fund the development of Backstreet Boys, NSYNC, and more.
- Wayne Brady: The Family Remix — July 25 (Freeform): A year after coming out as pansexual, multi-hyphenate Wayne Brady & his blended family take the spotlight in this reality series.
- The Decameron — July 25 (Netflix): A silly, sordid spin on the Italian tome of life and lust during the Black Death, with a cast featuring Veep‘s Tony Hale, Girls‘ Zosia Mamet, and more.
- Elite, Season 8 — July 26 (Netflix): It all comes down to this, the final season of the sexy Spanish-language soap that introduced the world to Manu Ríos, Omar Ayuso, and so many more hunks.
- Swan Song — July 26 (Select theaters & VOD): The icon Neve Campbell produces this behind-the-scenes look at one of the world’s leading ballet companies’ production of Swan Lake.
- The Paris 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony — July 26 (Peacock): The global athletics competition kick-off is not to miss, especially since it’s set to feature Celine Dion!