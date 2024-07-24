Adam Lambert’s wild new role, Olympic hopeful Lady Gaga & all the new LGBTQ+ releases this week

Culture Catch-Up

ALL COMING BACK TO ME: Yes, it’s been confirmed that “the voice” herself, Miss Celine Dion, will make her comeback performance during the Olympics opening ceremony on Friday, her first since being diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome in 2022. And, apparently, Lady Gaga could bring a little “rah rah” to the proceedings, too—that is, if those reported sightings of her around Paris are to be believed. [NBC News]

NEXT ON THE MARRIAGE MART: Dearest gentle reader, Netflix brings good tidings, revealing that Bridgerton‘s fourth season will focus on Benedict (Luke Newton), the bisexual Bridgerton brother who recently found himself in a little ménage à trois. [INTO]

FINAL GIRL: Scream queen Hunter Schafer? It’s more likely than you think! A new trailer for the Euphoria star’s upcoming Cuckoo proves the horror is going to be even scarier—and gayer—than we imagined.

LIVE FOR THIS: Luca Guadagnino’s sex-filled drama Queer, starring Daniel Craig, is headed for a premiere at the Venice Film Festival next month, and now we’ve learned pop star Omar Apollo‘s joining in on the fun. [Queerty]

CALL OFF THE WEDDING: Video game adaptation Borderlands was going to feature a sequence at a gay wedding—between characters played by hunks Cheyenne Jackson & Charles Babalola!—but director Eli Roth reveals it was left on the cutting room floor. [EW]

MISS TODD IF YOU’RE NASTY: Already setting box office records at Broadway’s Lyceum Theater, Cole Escola‘s campy, smash-hit play Oh, Mary! will have its run extended through November 10, and they’ve enlisted Patti Lupone to help break the news.

NAILED IT: All eyes are on queer track & field superstar Sha’Carri Richardson, poised to break records of her own at this Paris Olympics this summer. But, before that, she sat down for a manicure-gab sesh with queen Cardi B in this incredibly charming chat. [Outsports]

WORLD ON FILM: The first-ever World Culture Film Festival comes to LA this weekend, celebrating diverse, inclusive stories from all over the globe, including a powerful Indian-American queer short Look Like You. The rest of the program features big names and even bigger heart, so check it out if you’re in the area or sign up for a virtual festival pass. [WCFF]

WILLKOMMEN: Say “Hallo!” to the newest stars of Cabaret At The Kit Kat Lounge: American Idol-turned-rock (and house music!) god Adam Lambert, taking on the emcee role after Eddie Redmayne’s divisive turn. And, as the iconic Sally Bowles, it’s Mean Girls and Moana star Auli’i Cravalho. The set of pipes between these two? Oh, they’re gonna blow the roof off the place! [Variety]

LIL OF THE FUTURE: Did Lil Nas X predict the future five years ago with his early single “Panini”? Or is he just doing what he does best (besides making bops) and trolling us. Survey says… [INTO]

OFF SCRIPT: The latest episode of HBO’s House Of The Dragon gagged its queer fans with a kiss between [REDACTED] and [REDACTED,] which was neither in the original book from George R.R. Martin or in the script. Naturally, homophobes aren’t being chill about it at all. [Queerty]

CLOWNING AROUND: Sure, most gays didn’t give a bat’s *ss about the 2019 supervillain origin story Joker, but when its sequel adds mother monster Lady Gaga—and finds multiple excuses to dress her up and throw her into lavish musical numbers—suddenly you’ve got our most anticipated movie of the fall! The new Joker: Folie à Deux trailer provides an even better look at what’s in store: