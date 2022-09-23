Adam Levine’s sexting problem is not going away, and the memes are brutal

No, Maroon 5 hasn’t put out any new music, but frontman Adam Levine is definitely trending.
The musician has landed himself in an off-key controversy after his DMs started to leak this week. In the messages, Levine, who has been married to model Behati Prinsloo since 2014, gets more-than-flirty with other women.
Instagram model Sumner Stroh kicked off the accusations by saying she’d had an affair with Levine when she was “young” and “naïve.” In a TikTok video, Stroh shared snippets of their conversations, which began when Levine reached out to ask her if he could name his new baby “Sumner”:
@sumnerstroh
embarrassed I was involved w a man with this utter lack of remorse and respect. #greenscreen
Levine responded with a statement on Instagram denying the affair took place, but admitting that he “crossed a line.”
“A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air,” he wrote. “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair; nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life.
“In certain instances it became inappropriate.
“My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again.
“I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together.”
One Twitter user offered this revision to the text:
I fixed Adam Levine’s apology. pic.twitter.com/5bXFfGJvSt
— Aylin (@ReineDuLeon) September 20, 2022
But the damage control couldn’t stop the story, and soon two other woman — comedian Maryka and Instagram model Alyson Rose — shared messages they also claim they had with Levine.
In an Instagram story that’s since gone viral, Maryka alleges Levine messaged her, “Holy f*ck. Holy f*cking f*ck. That body of yours is absurd.”
The clip was reshared:
Then the memes started flooding in:
— SªM (@samonkeey) September 21, 2022
— Kelly Mantle (@thekellymantle) September 22, 2022
The funniest thing I’ve ever made and I’d course it has to be about Adam Levine pic.twitter.com/IFKSMm0jMa
— Steven Neaves (@neaves_steven) September 22, 2022
never asking adam levine to review my essays again pic.twitter.com/ImU13Er2Pp
— Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) September 21, 2022
I had no idea that Adam Levine was so into HTML. pic.twitter.com/eTX3qmrYtP
— JackForge.eth (@TheJackForge) September 22, 2022
Pennsylvania lieutenant governor John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee for the US Senate against Republican Dr. Oz, even got in on the action:
— John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) September 23, 2022
But of course, the gays delivered for the win:
RuPaul during Season 14 of Drag Race pic.twitter.com/z2xB5Nly28
— JushForFans (@jush_for_fun) September 22, 2022
Adam Levine actually was cheating with him pic.twitter.com/W7fpQ5dyvp
— Kate | Reylo is the waylo | (@FERAL__REY) September 21, 2022
Adam Levine knows ? pic.twitter.com/KrZo1uVzb5
— Luke ????????? (@lc_1888) September 22, 2022
Adam Levine and I even went fossil hunting together ? pic.twitter.com/i5l2SHacO5
— Fossil Daddy (@Fossildaddy) September 23, 2022
adam levine confirmed he’s a frank stan pic.twitter.com/ZVaY0UONos
— comfort for frank stans (@comfortpunisher) September 23, 2022
maybe Adam Levine does have taste pic.twitter.com/sOSYtQ1urc
— bider-man (@bispideyyy) September 23, 2022
Damiano david & adam levine leaked. pic.twitter.com/iTDOeJsHUj
— victor ? saw må x0 ?? (@victoriaxxvc) September 22, 2022
12 Comments
Jim
Adam’ s sexting was inappropriate, but these media whore’s making it public are just as bad.
bachy
I agree, totally. It’s not like the Instagram models were gaslit into thinking he was single when any idiot can get all the Adam Levine info they need online. They’re like the mythical sirens on the rocks, luring the famous into any little scandal they can manufacture, then turning it into “content” to win this week’s Tabloid Gold Star.
Those girls are just a pack of scam artists in bikinis.
And these twitter fools a pack of yowling hyenas.
avesraggiana
I can’t get past “Instagram Model”. Is that a thing? What the hell is that?!
carllonghorn
I’m with you – I guess I am living under a rock but today I learned something new: Instagram models are a thing, and such a big thing that apparently rock stars flock to them.
decampbell
It’s not anything.
Mister P
I am not the least bit surprised that a good looking, rich, rock star is flirtatious.
I understand why his wife might be upset, but this is not the whole world’s business.
wimo
il faut impérativement éviter les femmes ( sorry to the world) ( but i don’t need kids )
southernway
It’s not news and nobody’s business didn’t read the article-don’t have to because no need to it’s not information I should know or care about and on one else’s either. How sad for humans.
carllonghorn
Adam Levine is a megastar who is married and expecting a baby, so while I generally don’t care what people do in their private lives, he is a public person who’s made millions and millions from said public, and so he is pretty much fair game – this is what he signed up for. Do I care what he is doing on some texting service? No, but apparently lots of folks do, and these are the consequences of life in the public eye. Get ready to pay out some of those millions in the divorce.
Diplomat
If you’re not straight and monogamous in this world you’re pretty much fukt, though these things are 100 opposite of the natural order. Religion completely fukt mankind out of its natural true sexual self.
DarkZephyr
This is beyond melodramatic. “Two other women came forward”….and said that he flirted with them. The way its worded, they’re acting like he tried to assault them. This is stupid.
dario717
Sorry, but Adam Levine is hot enough to get away with sexting. Grow up, people!