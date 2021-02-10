Adam Rippon announces engagement to Jussi-Pekka Kajaala

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Rippon (@adaripp)

Olympic figure skater and gay rights activist Adam Rippon just announced his engagement to his boyfriend, real estate developer Jussi-Pekka Kajaala.

The pair took to Rippon’s Instagram account to share the news, posting a photo of the two sporting their engagement rings.

“We were super ready to do it,” Rippon told Good Morning America. “It’s time, it’s exciting.”

Rippon and Kajaala also revealed that they actually got engaged in December 2020 in a quiet, intimate moment.

“We didn’t want to do anything big, but we both wanted to have a ring,” he said. “We went to a nice dinner and we did it at the same time. We did three, two, one, and we put the rings on.”

Rippon lives in Los Angeles and Kajaala lives in Finland, which has made their relationship difficult due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. They look forward to actually tying the knot as soon as they can.

“We are used to being in a long-distance relationship, but we’ve had more time to stay in touch with each other because we have both been working from home,” Rippon added.

Adam Rippon became a household name when he won a Bronze Medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. The win made him the first openly gay American athlete to snag a medal at the Winter Olympics. He and Kajaala met on the dating app Tinder in 2018 while traveling.

Congratulations boys!