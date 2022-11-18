Adam Rippon celebrates turning 33 with some sweet life advice and a twinky throwback photo

Adam Rippon just celebrated turning 33. He marked the occasion by posting a throwback photo of himself from ten years ago. It shows him, aged 23, shortly after relocating to California and before he found widespread fame with his skating.

In the accompanying caption, he included some sage life advice that’s always worth repeating: Don’t be afraid to ask others for help.

“This picture is from 10 years ago,” he said. “I just tired [sic] 23 and I JUST moved to California. When I think about everything that’s happened in the last ten years, it’s truly WILD. I’ll forever be grateful to the skinny kid wearing the backwards cap in this picture (I really thought I was serving tbh) because when I moved here, I didn’t have anything.

“What I did have was amazing people around me who went out of their way to help me. It was really embarrassing to ask for help because I didn’t want anyone to know I was struggling. The friends, coaches, family, and random stranger who showed me kindness when I had nothing to offer; I will always be grateful for you. You saved me, shaped who I am today, and made such an impact on my life that I’ll never be able to thank you enough… but THANK YOU 🥲.

“I appreciate all the birthday message and I love you ALL so very much. Being 33 is a gift and I can’t wait to celebrate it all year long❤️”

Who is Adam Rippon?

The eldest of six children, Rippon was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania. He began skating aged ten. By 23, he was already one of the country’s finest young skaters. He won the 2008 and 2009 World Junior Championships and the 2008 US junior national title.

Rippon represented the US at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. He won a bronze medal in the team figure skating event. He announced his retirement from competitive skating later that year.

Rippon came out as gay in 2015 and married his husband, Jussi-Pekka Kajaala, last New Year’s Eve.