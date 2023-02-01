Adam Rippon demonstrates how he folds his underwear and … oh boy

Former Olympic skater Adam Rippon is continuing to treat fans to a room-by-room tour of his home. As revealed in former videos, Rippon enjoys a tidy living environment. Extremely tidy. In fact, he makes Marie Kondo look tardy.

In one of his latest videos, he shows off his sock and underwear drawer. Every item appears to be neatly folded into its own, customized shoe box compartment. Rippon even demonstrates his own preferred method for folding his underwear, which, obviously, is also color-coded.

“Is this intense?” he asks, second-guessing what everyone is thinking. “I know it is!”

In another video, he shows off a spare room/office that he’s customized into a closet. He keeps his shoes and sunglasses in there, along with a cracked Dancing With The Stars trophy (which he won in 2021) and a framed mugshot of reality TV star Snooki. He’s had the photo so long, he considers it to now be “a family heirloom.”

He’s also a proud printer owner, even if some friends have mocked him for it. Those same friends have then asked if they could use it. “Funny how that works…” quips Rippon.

For more fun and thoughts from Adam Rippon, check out his recently launched podcast, Normalize This, with co-host Danielle Young.