How Adelaide Kane came out in the most romantic way possible

This profile is part of Queerty’s 2021 Out For Good series, recognizing public figures who’ve had the courage to come out and make a difference in the past year, in celebration of National Coming Out Day on October 11.

Name: Adelaide Kane, 31

Bio: Kane may hail from Australia, but she made her name by playing the infamous Mary, Queen of Scots in the CW series Reign. Since her acting debut at age six, she’s racked up an impressive resume, featuring starring roles in the Purge” franchise, MTV’s “Teen Wolf, and the recent Bruce Willis vehicle Cosmic Sin.

Coming Out: This Valentine’s day, Kane shared to her TikTok followers a video that had been “sitting in [her] drafts for weeks.” To the tune of Michael Buble’s “Haven’t Met You Yet,” Kane officially came out as bisexual. Well, technically she came out as “not straight.” But when news surfaced of a blossoming romance between Kane and bisexual Dutch model Marthe Woertman, it didn’t take fans long to put two and two together. It was an epic romance months in the making, and TikTok played a huge role.

Chosen Familly: It was a true pandemic romance, complete with stitches, duets, and covert follows. Shortly after Kane’s coming out via TikTok, Woertman noticed that she and Kane were (shock!) mutuals. It didn’t take long for the two to start flirtily duetting to the best lines from “Ten Things I Hate About You” for a crowd of invested followers. The two kept duetting and making videos about each other: and then came April, when Woertman filmed a TikTok showing her taking the 21-hour trip from The Netherlands to meet Kane in Hollywood.



Ever since, the two have been inseparable. For Halloween, they regaled us with a selection of fantastically queer couples costumes (Frank n’ Furter and Columbia from Rocky Horror and Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn, for instance.) They try weird snacks together, play out truly ridiculous scenarios for their audience (“what if Marthe caught Adelaide cheating on her with a strap on she’d previously termed “too big”?) and give viewers the fantasy of romance they’re longing for. And while it’s clear that not everyone’s coming out results in a whirlwind TikTok romance, Kane’s 2021 trajectory shows that sometimes, when you want something badly enough, manifesting it just might be the best thing you can do to spark your next great romance. That, along with taking the leap to let people know the real you.

Who said coming out can’t be sexy?

