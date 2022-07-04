Adele makes fan’s dreams come true after asking to borrow his pride flag

Adele played two homecoming shows in London over the weekend. She headlined the UK capital’s Hyde Park.

Her second show was on Saturday, which also happened to be the same day as Pride in London. The singer acknowledged this, and her LGBTQ fans, by draping herself in a rainbow flag at one point.

Where did the flag come from? It turns out it belonged to one lucky fan in attendance, who was asked if he would lend one of the flags he had to Adele in exchange for some prime seating near the front of the stage.

Dean Williams explained what happened on Twitter, saying: “Last night I was invited by Adele to sit side of stage for her performance at @BSTHydePark. Here’s how the most random night of my life happened!”

Last night I was invited by @Adele to sit side of stage for her performance at @BSTHydePark. Here’s how the most random night of my life happened! A thread… pic.twitter.com/NkDjyszpUm — Dean (@DeanWilliam) July 3, 2022

“I arrived with my general admission ticket at about 6pm and went straight to the toilet at the furthest point away from the stage,” he went on to explain. “As I left, a woman approached my friend and I and said she saw I was wearing a pride flag, and they @Adele needed one for her performance.

“She asked if she could borrow mine so…OF COURSE I SAID YES! Then we were whisked away into the Diamond VIP section and given a LOT of drinks tokens.”

Dean says they enjoyed hanging out with celebrities backstage and then watched in awe as Adele came on and opened her set by singing ‘Hello’.

“Then, after two songs the MOST BIZARRE moment of my life happened. @Adele, in front of 65,000 people asks where Jack and Dean are and calls us over to the barrier! I, of course, have no footage of this as I was losing my mind!!!”

Fortunately, someone else caught it and shared it with Dean later.

I’ve just been sent a clip from the moment @Adele called us up ❤️. pic.twitter.com/2wAvpArhzX — Dean (@DeanWilliam) July 3, 2022

“We were pulled over the barrier, and told by @adele that she wanted to give us the best seats in the house… they certainly were! Here are a few snaps…”

We were pulled over the barrier, and told by @adele that she wanted to give us the best seats in the house… they certainly were! Here are a few snaps… pic.twitter.com/Q8x4lYwXFn — Dean (@DeanWilliam) July 3, 2022

“Then, during ‘When We Were Young’, Adele appeared wearing the very flag we bought for eight quid at Holborn station just hours before! I cried.”

Then, during When We Were Young, @adele appeared wearing the very flag we bought for eight quid at Holborn station just hours before! I cried. pic.twitter.com/DPuyOFYIIm — Dean (@DeanWilliam) July 3, 2022

“To end the most magical, perfect, mind-blowing pride Adele sung ‘Love Is A Game’, looked at us directly in the eyes and blew us a kiss. THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU ADELE!!!! I’ll never ever forget this night and this pride!!!!”

To end the most magical, perfect, mind-blowing pride @adele sung Love Is A Game, looked at us directly in the eyes and blew us a kiss. THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU ADELE!!!! I’ll never ever forget this night and this pride!!!! pic.twitter.com/GnJlXDKCGG — Dean (@DeanWilliam) July 3, 2022

Dean also posted a clip of him enjoying “the most awkward drunk conversation” of his life with Adele on stage.

AND the most awkward drunk conversation of my life @Adele. pic.twitter.com/5pVSAlj4d5 — Dean (@DeanWilliam) July 3, 2022

Adele’s Hyde Park concerts were her first major gigs to a paying audience in five years. They were judged a big success by most critics.

Earlier this year, the 34-year-old controversially canceled a run of shows in Las Vegas a day before they were due to go ahead, saying they simply were not ready. She promised to reorganize the concerts for later in 2022 but has yet to confirm any dates.

Yesterday, in a new interview on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, she was asked about the backlash she had faced from angry fans over the postponed shows.

She said: “I definitely felt everyone’s disappointment, and I was devastated, and I was frightened about letting them down.

“I thought I could pull it together and make it work, and I couldn’t, and I stand by that decision.

“I’m not going to just do a show because I have to, or because people are going to be let down, or because we’re going to lose loads of money,” she continued.

“I was a shell of a person for a couple of months. I just had to wait it out and just grieve it, I guess, just grieve the shows and get over the guilt, but it was brutal.”

Here’s hoping her triumphant homecoming concerts encourage her to reorganize her Vegas shows very soon.