The Adele-Vegas drama just took a very wacky, very gay turn

Bummed you won’t get to see Adele’s canceled Las Vegas residency? You’re in luck! An Adele impersonator is offering free admission to her show for anyone who purchased tickets and booked travel to see the “Easy on Me” singer.

Las Vegas staple Legends in Concert–a long-running concert show featuring celebrity impersonators–will welcome a new “spin-off” show featuring an Adele look-alike.

Titled Legendary Divas, the new show at the Tropicana will feature actress Janae Longo as Adele, as well as Elisa Furr as Celine Dion, who had to reschedule her Vegas residency last fall due ongoing medical issues.

Related: Adele’s downward spiral continues and it’s getting hard to watch

Ticket holders for either show can show proof of purchase shows through September 5 to get free entry into Legendary Divas. For the moment, it is the closest any Vegas patrons can get to seeing the real stars in concert.

In addition to Adele and Celine, the show will also showcase tribute performances to Cher and Lady Gaga, as well as a special “host” Joan Rivers, portrayed by drag queen Frank Marino, who has played the part on stage since 1985.

The addition of Marino brings a certain gravitas to the new show, as he is considered the highest-paid female impersonator in the world, raking in more than $2 million per year.

No doubt Marino and company will have more than a few jokes to crack about Adele’s doomed concert series.

Related: WATCH: Gay couple’s dance to Adele reduces viewers to mush

The singer nixed her Caesar’s Palace shows on January 20, just one day before its scheduled opening. Though she cited COVID-related delays as the reason for the postponement, commentators have noted that Caesar’s Palace made no mention of the pandemic in its own press release. For that matter, Adele canceled all shows through April, suggesting deeper backstage problems.

Reports have subsequently emerged of Adele fighting with Caesar’s management, her longtime set designer Esmeralda Devlin, and experiencing a strained relationship with boyfriend Rich Paul.

Last week, photographers also snapped pictures of a crew dismantling the set for Weekends with Adele, indicating that the curtain will not rise on the show anytime soon, if it ever does at all.

should I get a refund for my weekends with adele tix or just keep daydreaming for a concert that may never happen lol pic.twitter.com/vdL7TBHud3 — John Patrick (@Johnn_Patrickk) February 5, 2022

Related: Watch: Frank Marino and the Las Vegas Divas Get Tanked on Animal Planet