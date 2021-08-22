Adult entertainer’s new underwear range is making some people feel very old

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dean Young (@itsdeanyoung)

Adult entertainer Dean Young has just launched his own underwear range. Young, 22, has worked for Falcon Studios and TimTales. He spoke to The Sword this week about the launch of his ‘Young Yuppy’ range – and the inspiration behind the name.

He said he got the idea for the skimpy clothing line after being invited to model for a big underwear brand on a shoot to Thailand a couple of years ago. It planted the seed for him to one day own his own underwear and swimwear label.

Young wanted to originally call the brand Young Buck, but found out that name had already been snapped up. While on a trip to Mexico, a friend mentioned the word “Yuppy.”

“My friend mentioned “yuppy” and I had no idea what it meant,” said Young. “It’s an old American term and he explained that it meant a ‘fashionable young middle-class person with a well-paid job’ so with Young being my last name and Yuppy, I thought it was cool and it really worked well.”

Yes, he did just say “Yuppy” was an “old American term.” and to be fair, we guess if you’re 22, a word coined in the 1980s may feel “old”. Still, it made some people painfully aware of their age.

More often spelt ‘Yuppie’, the word is shorthand for ‘young urban professional’ or ‘Young, upwardly mobile professional.’

Anyway, the Young Yuppy range features a selection of bulge-hugging briefs and swimwear pieces. We hope it does well (something’s going to have to make up for that lost OnlyFans revenue…). Here are a few more photos of Dean, who’s based in Belfast, Northern Ireland, showing off his assets.

