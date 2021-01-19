Adult performer Matthew Camp’s home destroyed in horrific arson attack

The home of adult performer and model Matthew Camp has been destroyed in a horrific fire.

The house is at 27 South Clinton Street, Poughkeepsie, in upper New York state. The fire took place at around 5am last Thursday.

Over the weekend, local media reported on the fire at the historic building. However, it was only when Camp, 36, shared details to his social media yesterday that most people realized it was his home.

On Instagram, he posted the following message, along with an image of the inferno that engulfed his home.

“January 14, 2021. An arsonist poured gasoline on the front porch of my home and set it on fire in an apparent hate crime. I was asleep inside. I am alive to face this person one day but everything I have ever owned is gone. Share this story because queer people are still under attack all over the world. Our voices will not be silenced.

“Right now I’m just living day to day trying to piece together what’s left. If you are able to help there’s a link in my bio. Thank you for the love and support and continued fight to keep our queer families safe.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew Camp (@matthewcamp)



His bio links to a GoFundMe set up yesterday, which states.

“In the early morning of January 14, 2021, Matthew Camp’s home shared with his friend Six Carter was targeted in an apparent hate crime where an unknown person poured gasoline on the front porch creating an explosion that woke Matthew up giving him moments to get himself and roommate out in safety.

“The entire home eventually burned for 3+ hours leaving no personal possessions salvageable inside. Camera footage caught the attack (see below) and the perpetrator is being sought for attempted murder by the authorities.”

The page includes a YouTube clip of the perpetrator caught on CCTV, carrying containers of gasoline on to the porch of the house.

At the time of writing, the GoFundMe has raised over $73,000 on a $60,000 goal. A GoFundMe has also been set up to help roommate Six Carter cover the cost of possessions lost. This has raised around $4,000.

According to the Poughkeepsie Journal, police say the fire was deliberately set and they are investigating.

The home, built in 1900, was known locally as the “Halloween House”, partly because of its gothic, Addams’ Family-style appearance and partly because of its connection to the Church of Satan.

It was previously owned by a high-profile Church of Satan member named Joe “Netherworld” Mendillo, who filled it with spooky paraphernalia and allowed the local community to visit over Halloween. He also kept a hearse on the driveway. Mendillo died in January 2020.

Camp, who knew Mendillo, bought the home last October and was in the process of renovating it. He told Out, Mendillo was a “longtime friend and mentor of mine” and he purchased the home to “restore it in his memory.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew Camp (@matthewcamp)



Current members of the Church of Satan have vowed to put a ‘hex’ on whoever was responsible for the fire. Current church leader Peter Gilmore posted a statement on Twitter saying, “Joe’s legacy will live on, even though the extraordinary home he so carefully cultivated has been destroyed through the hateful act of some deeply disturbed individual.”

Camp and Carter together host the Happie Campers podcast. Camp, who featured in the recent reality TV show, Slag Wars, has built a large following for his adult content on OnlyFans, and also owns the clothing brand, Daddy Couture.

New York-based singer Justin Vivian Bond was among those to share news of the incident.

My friend Matthew Camp’s historic house was destroyed by a murderous arsonist the other night in a vicious hate crime in… Posted by Justin Vivian Bond on Monday, 18 January 2021

Police are asking anyone in the area who has a camera system to save video from around the time of the fire and call them at 845-451-7577.