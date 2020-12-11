Advice columnist schools divorcee who wants to hook up with guys but is afraid of gay men’s STDs

A recently divorced man says that now that he’s single he wants to start hooking up with more guys, but he doesn’t want to catch an STD, so he’s seeking advice from our buddy Rich Juzwiak over at Slate.
“I am a newly divorced man who has always had a certain level of flexibility as it pertains to my sexual orientation,” the man explains. “I’ve been with women, men, and trans women.”
He goes on to say that he identifies as “hetero-romantic.” While he enjoys “a nice d*ck from time to time,” he has no interest whatsoever in dating a man.
So he recently joined Grindr, but he says he’s turned off by the blatant “disregard for sexual health I see in my local gay community.”
Huh?
“I want to explore,” the man writes, “but feel inhibited by the prospect of having ‘a secret’ in future relationships, as well as carrying an STI with me as a souvenir.”
That’s kinda rude.
In his response, Juzwiak takes issue with the man’s characterization of gay guys not taking their sexual health seriously.
“About the ‘total disregard for sexual health’ in your local gay community,” he writes, “I’m apparently not there.”
“You run the risk of STIs by having casual sex, period, regardless of with whom (HPV is rampant, for example, because it does not discriminate).”
Juzwiak adds, “Men who have sex with men are more likely to be on PrEP, which may prompt some to abandon condoms entirely, but also means that they’re getting regularly tested, and regular testing catches asymptomatic cases of syphilis, chlamydia, and gonorrhea.”
“You have the option of stating that you only hook up using condoms, and some people will consent to that, while others will immediately lose interest. However, if you’re not using condoms with oral (and few do), you too are guilty of that which you accuse others.”
“Vigilance is important,” Juzwiak concludes, “but so is perspective.”
5 Comments
WashDrySpin
All these articles and references regarding the praising of Prep (which is deserving) but heaven forbid a HIV+ man presents himself as undetectable and deserving of affection, love, relationship from someone who is HIV- on the numerous hook-up dating apps
Catholicslutbox
“but also means that they’re getting regularly tested,”
lol. citation?
EducatedOtter
That actually made me lol. Huge red flags go up when someone says they’re on Prep – it’s supposed to help users stay healthy but so many of our community use it as an excuse, defeating its purpose.
BaltoSteve
In order to get on PrEP you have to test HIV-. Once on Prep and to remain on PrEP, you go in for testing every 3 months (according to Truvada brochure). Friends who are on PrEP have said they do the full STI panel. So, every three months… full knowledge of one’s status.
Donston
There’s nothing wrong with being careful with your health and your sex life. We shouldn’t at all be shaming people for wanting to be careful. Nor should we be pushing the idea that most dudes who hook up with many different guys are on Prep. That just ain’t true.
But there does seem to be some judgement, internalized homophobia, hetero-leaning/non-homo superiority complexes and maybe some self-misandry going on with this guy. This is one of the persistent issues with guys who are not unabashedly into their sex and know that they want to be with a woman at the end of the day. Too many want to be embraced and uplifted by “gays”/“queers” but they also come off as if they believe those guys as beneath them.
On the other hand, there are many dudes out here who are homo-romantic or overall homo-leaning when it comes to sexuality, romantic passions, affections, emotional investment, relationship contentment, but they do enjoy hooking up with chicks. However, the media mostly ignores them in favor of constantly spotlighting closeted/DL/overall hetero ambition guys. It doesn’t do anyone any favors. But it does continue to show that even through the “queer lense” hetero-normalcy is still gonna be uplifted and prioritized.