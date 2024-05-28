On the heels of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, Olly Alexander just made a shocking announcement. One that’s been years in the making.

(Years & Years, to be exact.)

The 33-year-old English singer and It’s a Sin actor represented the U.K. at the 2024 musical competition with synthy and self-penned track “Dizzy.” Although he was reportedly the favorite to win, the song scored a whopping zero votes from the public.

And in the end, Switzerland nonbinary singer Nemo –– whom Alexander called “the sweetest, kindest person” –– took home the Eurovision crown.

It was a disappointing showing, considering Alexander is an international pop star and the UK hasn’t snagged a win since Katrina & The Waves’ “Love Shine a Light” in 1997.

Still, he reflected on the process with pride on Instagram, writing, “I am so proud of the performance and my team, everybody absolutely smashed it and gave it their all to bring the vision to life.”

And it sounds like he’s got a good sense of humor about writing “the song that was only 17 places away from winning” the competition.

“Though we may have received NIL points from the voting public –– which I shall be claiming as iconic! –– I’ve also seen a lot of love and I’m truly grateful,” he wrote.

Nevertheless, the song –– which was released under his name –– marks the start of an even bigger chapter than we knew.

As Alexander told audiences at his first post-Eurovision concert at Radio 1’s Big Weekend, the era of Years & Years is officially over.

“Do you know what, this is my first-ever show as Olly Alexander,” he told the crowd. “I used to be in Years & Years, I used to be Years & Years, and now I’m just me.”

Going into Eurovision, Alexander told BBC that releasing under his own name was something he “wanted to do … for a while” and it felt like “the right time to start.”

Still, his comments at Big Weekend marked explicit confirmation that Years & Years is done for good.

To be fair, the departure is likely more of a formality than a stark departure in style.

While Alexander skyrocketed to fame after becoming the band’s lead singer in 2010, they essentially called it quits in 2021.

For that reason, 2022’s Night Call –– the third (and final) Years & Years album –– was billed as an “Olly solo project.”

According to Alexander, “pop was like a dirty word” towards the end of the outfit’s tenure. Still, branching out sans bandmate Mikey Goldsworthy felt “like a break-up.”

If there’s anything we can take away from the Pet Shop Boys-energy of “Dizzy,” it’s that Olly is only getting more comfortable in his sexuality and sound.

And apart from his Eurovision entry, it seems like Alexander has more up his sparkling sleeve.

As he promised BBC, this “new chapter” means plenty of “new music,” too.

Hopefully the news means we won’t have to wait years and years, either!

