Two weeks after firing off that vile transphobic tweet, mean girl Meghan McCain is once again playing the victim. This time, the 39-year-old podcaster says she’s being targeted by online bullies who are trying to pressure her into supporting Tim Walz.

Seemingly out of nowhere yesterday, Meghan, who is John McCain’s daughter in case anyone forgot, tweeted: “I’m allowed to not like Governor Walz and no amount of histrionic bullying or evoking my family on social media is going to get me to say different. I don’t like or trust Governor Walz–go get your smelling salts.”

I'm allowed to not like Governor Walz and no amount of histrionic bullying or evoking my family on social media is going to get me to say different.



I don't like or trust Governor Walz – go get your smelling salts. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 2, 2024

It’s unclear what prompted Meghan to write the tweet or who’s been “bullying” her into supporting the VP candidate, but the backlash to her histrionics was swift.

“Yes, he’s no Sarah Palin,” one person quipped.

“Perhaps, it would be more efficient if you provided us with a list of the people you actually like instead of the persistent and slow drip of the people you don’t like. Which appears to be everyone,” another suggested.

“Thank you for your unsolicited opinion on a candidate in the party that you don’t vote for,” a third remarked.

“Is this even a controversial take?” a fourth person asked.

Others pointed out how odd it was that Meghan appears to be more anti-Walz than anti-Trump, when it was Trump, not Walz, who spent the last nine years disrespecting her father. There’s literally an entire Wikipedia page dedicated to disparaging comments the ex-president has made about the late senator from Arizona.

“No problem with you disliking Walz, or Biden, or Harris,” one wrote. “What confuses many of us is, after everything he has said and done regarding your father, why you don’t dislike Trump more.”

“You can like, dislike anyone you want… it is your right as an American nepo baby… luckily, he doesn’t degrade your father because of it,” another added.

“So you’re gonna vote for a guy that said horrible things about your dad?” a third asked.

Since Walz was tapped to be Kamala Harris‘ running mate on August 6, Meghan has been bashing him any chance she gets, from accusing him of being a liar to peddling false conspiracy theories about his 20+ years serving in the U.S. military.

Then there was this embarrassing tweet she wrote after the Harris/Walz campaign released that viral camouflage hat a few weeks ago. The hats immediately sold out, bringing $1 million into the campaign in just 30 minutes.

Putting someone in a camo hat doesn’t make them a moderate or appealing to red state people.



No one is that dumb. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 7, 2024

The tweet immediately backfired:

Meghan, if you’re reading (and we know you are), whether you, Meghan McCain, former co-host of The View, personally support Tim Walz for Vice President of the United States of America will have virtually no impact on this election or how anyone else votes. Also, that transphobic tweet you wrote on August 13 still hasn’t been deleted.

Now, get your smelling salts.

And do better.