JD Vance’s efforts to come across as a normal person keep failing! He “jokes” about racist Mountain Dew, asks deli shop owners about their worst food and doesn’t even know how to order donuts.

But finally, after six long weeks of being derided as “weird,” Vance has proved his doubters wrong. The other day, he grabbed a brewski (that’s what cool dudes call “beer”) and toasted with some supporters at a butcher’s market in Erie, Pennsylvania. There JD was, clanking bottles with the fellas, looking totally normal and natural.

Is that the Republican nominee for VP, or the raddest dude around? We can’t tell!

It looks like JD is throwing back some cold ones with a lively bunch! One guy is enjoying a High Noon, while somebody else appears to be sipping on a Moscow Mule (yum)! And what is JD sucking down the lips, you ask?

Is that a… Bud Light?!

There it is, in all of its apparent glory. The stickers on JD’s bottle are blue and the two letters in white lettering appear to say “BU…” the first two letters of “Bud.”

Look from a different angle.

Now look closer…

Yep, that looks like a Bud Light bottle to us! Busted!

Vance, like many pandering GOP officials, lambasted the iconic beer brand last year when it partnered with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney for an ad campaign.

“If a company that depends heavily on working class Republican voters wants to insult its customer base, it is going to suffer consequences,” he told reporters.

Those consequences appear to be… Vance drinking the beer himself. And come to think of it, that is a sort of punishment.

Now Bud Light is associated with JD Vance! Nobody wants that!

The hypocrisy would be unbelievable… if tons of other right-wingers also didn’t drink Bud Light while simultaneously demanding people boycott the beverage. After months of lying, MAGA queen Kid Rock finally gave up the gig last December.

The “Batwitdaba” singer declared the boycott over, because that’s the America “he wants to live in.” (We love a patriot in a tacky ball cap!)

"Kid Rock Tired of Pretending He Stopped Drinking Bud Light" https://t.co/ijYUBrh4wq — Steve Shives (@steve_shives) December 14, 2023

Just like Kid Rock, Vance appears to be a regular Bud Light drinker. Earlier this month, a photo surfaced on social media of JD drinking out of… a Bud Light can.

There’s no doubt about this piece of evidence.

Uh oh, MAGA. JD Vance drinking a Bud Light. pic.twitter.com/PQO13FXqXp — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) August 1, 2024

Blatant hypocrisy aside, maybe Vance would benefit from slugging down a Bud or two before appearing in public. He really struggles when speaking with other humans, harkening back dark memories of Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis trying to chat it up on the campaign trail.

Yale Law… they’re not sending their best!

Last week, Vance struck out when trying to order donuts. Yes, donuts! His entrance startled the woman working behind the counter, who said she didn’t want to be on camera.

“I’m JD Vance and I’m running for vice president,” Vance babbled.

“OK,” the woman replied.

The interaction got even worse from there.

When asking for a dozen donuts, Vance told the woman to give him “whatever makes sense.”

😬😬😬

JD Vance buys donuts in Holt’s Sweet Shop in Valdosta Georgia pic.twitter.com/xOO2j3AoRf — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) August 22, 2024

Who orders donuts and says “whatever makes sense”? JD Vance is weird and so is this whole botched attempt to make him seem normal or likable. pic.twitter.com/VF7r7UA4Kx — JoGo (@akjakalope) August 22, 2024

JD Vance trying to order doughnuts set to the Veep end credits pic.twitter.com/KvovUevMHX — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) August 22, 2024

Like every real man, Vance took accountability blamed his staff for the social snafu. He says he won’t ambush random people at their jobs anymore.

Live and learn!

Right into the subtitle hall of fame pic.twitter.com/l9OHekjwly — B.W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) August 28, 2024

Naturally awkward, Vance’s position as Trump’s #2 doesn’t provide him with any relief. He’s pushed out there to cover for the criminally convicted ex-president on a daily basis. The latest horrifying episode came this week, when a Trump campaign official got into an alleged altercation with an employee at the Arlington National Cemetery.

Despite laws against using the sacred grounds for political purposes, Trump brought a camera crew when he attended a recent ceremony honoring 13 service members who were killed at Kabul airport during the Afghanistan withdrawal.

NPR reports a cemetery official was shoved aside when they tried to prevent Trump staffers from photographing and videotaping the solemn proceedings. The Trump campaign disputes there was a physical confrontation, and is threatening to release film of the incident.

When addressing the embarrassing affair Wednesday, Vance dismissed the story as a media fabrication.

On Thursday, the U.S. Army issued a rare statement rebuking the Trump team’s denial.

Vance: First, the altercation at Arlington cemetery is the media creating a story where I don't really think there is one… pic.twitter.com/9j0W7HORli — Acyn (@Acyn) August 28, 2024

Yikes! No wonder why Vance likes to enjoy a Bud Light on occasion. Each day is a new embarrassment.

here's a longer video of JD Vance getting booed in Boston by a firefighters group pic.twitter.com/dHcCKbiUpR — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 29, 2024