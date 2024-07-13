Alan Bersten’s fit check, Vinson Fraley’s night run, & Doryin Thames’ crop top

This week Dylan O’Brien slipped into some red lingerie, George Takei offered Joe Biden a word of advice, and Ricky Martin shared an amazing Menudo throwback photo.
Here’s what happened on Instagram:
This week Dylan O’Brien slipped into some red lingerie, George Takei offered Joe Biden a word of advice, and Ricky Martin shared an amazing Menudo throwback photo.
Here’s what happened on Instagram:
And Matt Bomer showed off his six pack.
Don't forget to share:
Thirsty for more?Subscribe to our newsletter to indulge in daily entertainment news, cultural trends, and visual delights.