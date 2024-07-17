[Taylor Swift] came to see me when I was in Cabaret on Broadway the last time. I was furious actually because they brought her in through the stage door. The company manager was a big Taylor fan.



I was like, ‘Why are we not going? What’s happened?’ You know, pre show, and kind of the mood was killed. She came in, and I remember thinking, ‘What’s going on?’



And then she came in and she stood right there. I was about to go on, I was like, ‘What the hell is Taylor Swift doing backstage?’ She was like, ‘Hi’ and I was like, ‘Hi’. And then she went in and everybody was like, quiet, and so the mood of the show was kind of a bit lost at the beginning, so I was kind of furious.



And then, of course, afterwards she was nicest person in the world! I was also furious she was so gorgeous. And then she saw my husband and she said, ‘You must be so proud’ like I was his child… She could not be more charming.”



Alan Cumming speaking to BBC’s The One Show about the time Taylor Swift came to see him in “Cabaret” on Broadway.