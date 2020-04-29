Alan Cumming has strong opinions on pronouns and circumcision

Never one to demure, actor Alan Cumming has defended queer actors in Hollywood. The actor also slammed the aversion to people including their preferred pronouns in emails.
The 55-year-old star of films, Broadway and television shows like The Good Wife told The Guardian that he has no shame or regret about coming out early in his career. “It’s never felt complicated, my sexuality,” he says. “I’ve never had shame about sex in general or homosexuality. Growing up, I saw a man who was unable to control his desire. It made me feel like I’ve got a sexual appetite and it’s not a bad thing. Seeing my father struggle with this and realizing that he had no control over it made me feel liberated.”
“The constant question I used to get was: ‘Do you think that coming out is bad for your career in Hollywood?’ It’s such a ridiculous question,” Cumming quips. “I don’t think people in Basingstoke or Idaho are not going to go and see a movie because someone in it is gay. I really don’t think they care.”
Cumming has detailed his complex–and at times, abusive–relationship with his father in his memoir, Not My Father’s Son. His father’s homophobia inspired Cumming to come out as his star rose in showbiz; he won a Tony for Cabaret in 1998, and spoke openly of his sexuality at the time.
The actor also continues to champion queer rights in all forms. That includes increased awareness of gender identity. “When people get all weird about people putting pronouns at the end of their emails, I think: ‘F*ck you,'” he says. “These people are being kind to you and doing you a favor by telling you how they want to be defined.”
Elsewhere in the interview, Cumming had this to say about circumcision:
“I never thought anything about my foreskin, and then I came to America and I was having sex and people would just be gasping because they’d never seen a foreskin before. I was made to feel weird and freakish because I had an intact body.
“It’s genital mutilation. And I think people say: ‘Oh, that’s hysterical.’ But we do it to girls and it’s called genital mutilation.”
At present, Cumming hosts the podcast Homo Sapiens. The new season begins April 30.
5 Comments
jayceecook
What *is* his sexuality? Because it seems to have changed over the years. I decided to quit trying to keep up but since he’s speaking about it yet again I guess I should “check in” for clarity’s sake.
I will never, ever put my preferred pronouns in any email, text, or correspondence I send. Mainly because I don’t have any. I honestly could care less. But I can see why somebody might want to if they feel the person they are communicating with might or is misgendering them.
Also, keep men’s bodies intact. If your Jewish, fine I guess, otherwise quit the snip.
Mister P
He is right about genital mutilation.
It should be outlawed and violators charged with child abuse.
Creamsicle
1. I love Alan Cumming. He did help me feel more normal in the late 1990s and 2000s, because people accepted him as an actor and his sexuality never seemed to bother anyone. It was the first time I saw a man define his own masculinity, and it was very empowering.
2. Cumming is right about circumcision. It is genital mutilation, and it’s really hard telling a non-religious American that it’s not normal outside the U.S. They just won’t believe you.
I would have liked to be allowed to make an informed decision about my own body. I think more people are coming around to that argument. Preserving your child’s body autonomy is more important than social pressure to circumcise, if you wouldn’t have done it for religious reasons.
Literally every other argument in favor of circumcision as a medical procedure is not relevant to a newborn. Alleged lower risk of STI? Not relevant to a newborn. Alleged improvement to total intercourse time? Not relevant to a newborn. Let MEN decide what to do with our bodies, instead of taking that choice away from children.
Josh447
I don’t get the putting pronouns at the end of an email. I use my name, not “sincerely” he or him. Someone please update me.
Creamsicle
Some people include it in their email signature after their sign off and job title.