Alan Cumming (Photo: Shutterstock)

Alan Cumming is to play the brother of Brian Cox’s character in an upcoming, Scotland-set movie.

Cox, 78, has a long and illustrious career as an actor. However, he’s best known in recent years for his role as billionaire patriarch Logan Roy in the hit show Succession.

New movie Glenrothan will mark Cox’s directorial debut. One of its producers, Neil Zeiger, calls it Cox’s “love letter to Scotland”. Both Cox and Cumming, 69, are Scottish.

Variety reveals the movie recently finished shooting. Producers are now in the process of striking deals with distributors. Lionsgate has already snapped it up for a theatrical run in the UK.

The movie explores themes of family and heritage and centers on two estranged brothers reuniting.

“Donal (Cumming) reluctantly returns to the Scottish Highlands after 35 years in Chicago to make amends with his estranged older brother, Sandy (Cox),” says Variety. “Sandy needs Donal to take over the family’s whisky distillery or he will be forced to sell and give up on the family’s legacy. But their reunion forces the brothers to confront the past and the real reason Donal left Glenrothan.”

Cumming shared an exclusive first-look pic to his Instagram. It shows him and Cox in a room full of whisky barrels.

“This summer I was back in Glasgow shooting Glenrothan, a whisky distillery family drama in which Brian Cox and I play brothers who have not seen each other for thirty-five years. Brian also directs and Shirley Henderson, Alexandra Shipp and a whole slew of amazing Scottish actors join us. I can’t wait to see it and for you to see it!”

‘The Traitors’ and ‘Romy and Michele’ sequel

Cumming has appeared in dozens of movies, most notably Romy and Michele’s High School, X2 – X-Men United, Spy Kids, and Battle of the Sexes. He’s also appeared in TV shows, including a long-running stint on The Good Wife. More recently, he’s the host of the US version of the hit reality show The Traitors, for which he won a Primetime Emmy Award last month.

Back in June, Cumming confirmed he was involved with the eagerly-awaited sequel to cult hit, Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion.

“I think what’s great about the sequel to Romy and Michele is just going back to something that is so beloved and having a relationship with these characters,” he told EW. “I actually know what the story is, and it’s really good. So I’m excited. I’m so excited to go back to it.”

There’s no word yet on when that sequel is likely to hit screens.

