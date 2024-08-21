I don’t know about ‘should’, but if there’s something in you, in your personal journey and artistic journey, that says, ‘I don’t think this is a great idea’, don’t do it.



I don’t care if you have to pay rent, or you don’t. Listen, write this down: Don’t spend a second doing anything that doesn’t bring you joy. Ever.



If it’s not filling you up – and I’m talking about service work, helping somebody across the street, buying a stranger lunch anonymously, having a McRib [the McDonald’s sandwich that is returning later this year] – whatever this thing is, feel your spirit filling up with joy.



If that’s not happening, stop.



Trans star and activist Alexandra Billings responding to PinkNews about Hunter Schafer saying she’s turned down “tons of trans roles.”