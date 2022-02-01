Alicia Silverstone goes viral on TikTok with moment of “pure joy”

There’s showing support, and then there’s Leslie Jones showing support.

Actress Alicia Silverstone captured Jones cheering on model Coco Rocha at New York Fashion Week, and recently shared the moment of “pure joy” to TikTok as a #FlashbackFriday post.

“@Leslie Jones screamed in my ear the entire show… pure joy!! Look at these clothes and these woman… YAS COCO!!!! 😂✨ #FBF #NYFW,” the Clueless star wrote.

The clip quickly racked up 2.3 million views:

And it even inspired this edit by Rocha, who commented “this is a TikTok trend waiting to happen.”

“Leslie Jones hypes me up while doing random studio chores. Can we make this a thing?”

New York Fashion week 2022 is scheduled to run February 11-22. We hope Silverstone and Jones will have front row seats again.