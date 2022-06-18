All about the she/they pronouns flag

Perhaps you’ve just started using she/they pronouns or you have a friend who has. Or perhaps you’ve just heard about she/they pronouns and you want to learn more about how to use them. Whatever your reason, you’ve come to the right place – especially if you’re looking for a flag that represents this particular set of pronouns.
Here, we break down everything you need to know about she/they pronouns and the accompanying flag.
RELATED: Why some people use she/they & he/they pronouns
What Are She/They Pronouns?
She/they pronouns are “rolling pronouns” or multiple pronouns that can be used alternately or shift over time. While anyone can adopt rolling pronouns, they are most typically used by transgender and non-binary folks who want to affirm their connection to womanhood or femininity. This is particularly true for non-binary or transgender people who identify as lesbian or assigned female at birth (AFAB) and non-binary people who identify as bisexual or pansexual.
Writer and podcast host Ada Powers describes it best: “I identify as a woman, but also as nonbinary. I don’t feel womanhood tells my full story, but I’m not fully divested from it, either.”
Breaking Down Some Terms
If this all sounds a bit confusing, let’s take a few steps back to explain some terms.
Non-Binary
Non-binary is a term used to describe people who don’t strictly identify as either male or female.
For most people, gender is black or white or, in other words, binary. But for non-binary individuals, gender is more like a spectrum or a range where they can identify somewhere between male and female or even outside of the spectrum altogether. Some non-binary people identify as having more than one gender identity – this is called bigender or polygender.
Non-binary is both a gender identity and an umbrella term for other gender identities that don’t follow the gender binary. Other gender identities that may use she/they pronouns include genderfluid, bigender, and demigirl.
Genderfluid
Genderfluid people have a gender identity that is in a constant state of flux. This means that they may identify as more male one day, more female on another, and agender or genderless the next.
Genderfluidity doesn’t necessarily happen day by day. Genderfluid people may have long periods wherein they feel more male/female/neither.
Bigender
Bigender people identify as having two genders at the same time.
Demigender
Demigender people identify partially with one gender. Some people use bigender and demigender interchangeably, but they’re not exactly the same thing. Whereas bigender people tend to feel like they have a combination of two different genders, demigender people often feel like they can identify with only one gender – just to a lesser degree.
Demigender people can identify as demigirls, demiboys, demienby, or demifluid.
How To Use She/They Pronouns
It can be confusing to use rolling pronouns at first, especially because different people have different preferences for how they’re used. Some people prefer to rotate or alternate their pronouns within a single sentence or from sentence to sentence. Others may have a preferred pronoun set depending on the day – this is especially common for genderfluid people whose gender identity fluctuates.
So, how do you get them right? As a rule of thumb, always ask someone what their pronouns are and how they want them to be used. Ask if they have a preferred pronoun or if you can alternate between the two. If you ask politely, most people will gladly explain their pronouns – and they’ll especially appreciate the time and effort you took to get their pronouns right.
?-??she/they lesbian flag!
?: for lesbians who use she/they pronouns, exclusively or not 🙂
?-??i hope you like it, anon! pic.twitter.com/tMbLVwkrbv
— kore's flags ? reqs closed! (@korelationflags) June 2, 2022
18 Comments
Chrisk
“Perhaps you’ve just started using she/they pronouns or you have a friend who has.”
Nope and nope. I try to keep my distance from people like that.
Heywood Jablowme
At my last job (pre-Covid) at a nonprofit, our boss suddenly started making us do the pronoun stuff at the start of every meeting. I can tell you that “non-binary” people are generally pudgy, they each own an utterly random assortment of male and female clothing, and for some reason they don’t have electricity in their bedrooms so they have to dress themselves totally in the dark. As mystifying as this is it certainly makes for some dramatic and amusing effects, and somehow I managed never to laugh.
Chrisk
Ha. That reminds me of the movie Pat. He/she was ahead of their time.
Polaro
Just no. It’s one thing to be screwed up, it’s another to promote it. I really don’t care how screwed up you are, I don’t want to hear about it and, worse, to endorse it with your nonsense pronouns. This nonsense undermines everything we do in the LGBT area to placate straight people looking for attention.
kish
What the fck are your talking about.
It’s difficult to respect other people? You seem like a nightmare.
GlobeTrotter
@kish: You don’t “respect” other people’s delusions.
kish
That’s an @sshole comment, from a presumed @asshole.
GlobeTrotter
@kish: “That’s an @sshole comment, from a presumed @asshole.”
The desperate reflexes of a vapid mind.
FYI, delusions are treated, not “respected”.
kish
you’re repeating yourself and calling others vapid. It wasn’t insightful the first time.
GlobeTrotter
@kish: No, I was referring to just you.
inbama
@kish
You’re the one who started name-calling because someone expressed a different opinion, and you dare to talk about respect?
You’re just a hypocrite behaving like a child. Grow up.
Diplomat
Kish,
Eviscerating the English language. Men exposing themselves in women’s locker rooms. Men forcing themselves on women sports teams. Boys and girls bathroom reversal. Grade-schoolers being punished for using wrong pronouns. And we’re saying no. I think you need to take a look at where the disrespect started and where it stands. There’s no disrespect in putting up boundaries around an out-of-control scenario by saying no. Non-binary xand trans need to go back to the drawing board and quit offending American people with their psychotic ideologies and actions. We almost had Coeur d’Alene Pride destroyed by 31 militants. Pride parades are cancelling around the country due to death threats. And look who’s tilting the balance board. Trans and non binaries. There will come a day not far off for the gay LGB community, that e will realize it’s incredible mistake of allowing trans and non-binary Etc onto the moniker of LGB. We are now at the brink of major loss of life for the entire Spectrum of LGB sexual orientation due to these actions. We don’t mind your trans or nonbinary but we do mind your irrational actions that bring us harm. There is no thinking through your actions and we as the LGB community are paying for it. As are parents of children and children in school wrestling with all these issues you’ve laid B4 us.
Trans should push for their own locker rooms and stay off women’s sports teams. And also drop the fictitious use of calling a single person they. It’s irrational and the country as a whole hates it. Save lives. Reorient your presentation to the world, before another person dies.
mastik8
She/they pronouns flag? Nope. Just No. There’s a road to hell paved with these things.
GlobeTrotter
“Some people prefer to rotate or alternate their pronouns within a single sentence or from sentence to sentence. Others may have a preferred pronoun set depending on the day – this is especially common for genderfluid people whose gender identity fluctuates.”
Thanks, but no thanks. Each person is entitled to his/her own delusion. I, however, don’t have to share in it.
Heywood Jablowme
The fixation on pronouns doesn’t make much sense in an office setting. When we talk TO anyone, we say “you.” The first-person pronoun in English is “you,” our second-person plural is also “you,” and we’ve even lost the formal first-person (thou) that most languages have.
I guess an office email might need to refer to Attention-Seeking Genderfluid Person as a “they.” But if they change their pronouns according to what time of day it is, who has time to remember stuff like that? Does anybody get much actual work done at these places?
skeldare
Wait, since when do pronouns require a flag?
kish
Queerty has, in the past, not allowed me to post articles from reputable publications about trans identity, but will allow old, narrow-minded [email protected] to post inflammatory comments about nonbinary people being “pudgy” or “attention seeking.”
Who the fck monitors this website?
bachy
YMMV, but I find it best to just be myself, accept my body, and avoid requiring others to fragment the language to accommodate natural, hourly shifts in masculine or feminine feelings, perceptions and expression.