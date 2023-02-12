All hail the crown! Meet the Drag Royalty nominees in the 2023 Queerties

Whether they’re nonbinary finery, a studly king, or a bombastic queen, drag performers are already the royals of the queer world. Their exultation of art, the deconstruction of gender, and community camaraderie will always have a place an the LGBTQ+ echelon.

Among those entertainers, ten shining stars have been selected as the nominees from Drag Royalty at this year’s Queerties! Every royal has their moment to rule, and lucky for us, this particular crown is democratically elected.

That’s right, voting for the 2023 Queerties is open!

Voting runs now through February 21, and remember, you can vote once per day per device in each category. Winners will be announced live at a special reception in Los Angeles on February 28 and on Queerty the following morning. Use hashtag #Queerties to share your votes and help promote your favorites!

For ease of access, you can click on the performer you’d like to vote for right here in this article. Make your voice heard in this and other categories and get your faves the win!

Say hello to the Drag Royalty court:

Alaska 5000

Between Drag: the Musical, her Drag Queen of the Year pageant, her album Red 4 Filth, her nationwide tour, and her work at the MOM Network, this queen is a Jacqueline of all trades.

Eureka!

Whether she was dishing out insight with her trademark twang on We’re Here or busting down the closet door with her “Big Mawma” music video, the Elephant Queen made 2022 her own.

Honey Mahogany

Drag is political, and few make that fact clearer than Honey Mahogany. Besides serving as chair of the San Francisco Democratic County Central Committee, she recently campaigned to be the city’s District 6 Supervisor. In an anti-trans/anti-drag political climate, Honey is putting in the work.

Hot Chocolate/Larry Edwards

The revered Las Vegas performer has been a staple of the strip for decades. As the premiere Tina Turner impersonator, Hot Chocolate was featured in What’s Love Got to Do with It? and Miss Congeniality 2, appeared on everything from Oprah to The Tonight Show, and even received the key to the city.

Militia Scunt

2022’s Drag Queen of the Year pageant winner has all the looks, the charisma, and the relentless creativity it takes to snatch the crown — and a killer name to boot.

Raja

While she might not be the winner of all winners, Raja was crowned the Queen of She Done Already Done Had Herses, and isn’t that the true prize? There’s like 45 Drag Race winners by now, but only one Queen of She Done Already Done Had Herses.

Tenderoni

This drag king star and Chicago staple is an expert at giving the masc fantasy and making gay men feel incredibly confusing feelings.

Victoria Elizabeth Black

Victoria came into Dragula‘s first ever Titans season set to storm. Placing high in nearly every challenge and snagging three challenge wins across nine episodes, she reigns as the World’s Next Drag Supermonster.

Victoria Scone

After just two competitive episodes on her original Drag Race UK season, Victoria Scone hopped the pond to put pressure on contestants from across the globe in Canada vs. the World. As the only cis woman competitor in Drag Race herstory, this queen showed up and showed out.

Willow Pill

After a long season of Drag Race showing off her inspired, off-the-wall fashions and humor, Willow Pill took home the crown, the scepter, and the biggest batch of prize money in main series history (until this season, that is).