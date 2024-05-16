It’s all crashing down for Harrison Butker. The Kansas City Chiefs kicker used his platform as a commencement speaker to bash gay people and tell women they should be homemakers. But over the last few days, he’s been revealed as a fraud in every way possible.

Shocking, right?!

Butker is now a chauvinist meme, following his college graduation speech from the Middle Ages. In it, Butker warned the graduating class of Benedictine College about “dangerous gender ideologies” and gay Pride.

When referencing an AP article about American Catholics embracing more orthodox customs, the placekicker said Christians should take pride in their faith, not the “deadly sins sort of Pride that has an entire month dedicated to it.”

His harshest words were saved for women, whom he instructed to ignore the “diabolical lies” they’ve been fed about female empowerment.

“I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolic lies told to you. Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world,” lectured the “butt kicker.”

Though Benedictine College is a conservative Catholic school in deep red Kansas, there were some graduating seniors who weren’t down with Butker’s misogynistic message.

One young woman in attendance, who earned a bachelor’s degree in graphic design, described the experience as “f*cking horrible.”

“Some of us did boo—me and my roommate definitely did,” she shared in a TikTok. “There was a standing ovation from everyone in the room, except me and my roommate and about 10 to 15 other women. You also have to keep in mind this was at a Catholic and conservative college. A lot of the men were like, “F*ck yeah!” They were excited. But it was horrible. Most of the women were looking back and forth at each other like, “What the f*ck is going on?”

As a new college grad, she said that getting married and staying at home isn’t one of her priorities.

“I’m 21? Getting married and having kids is not my ideal situation right now,” she said. “So yeah, it was definitely horrible, and it definitely made graduation feel a little less special, having to sit through that and being told I’m nothing but a homemaker. “

Finally a female student who just graduated from Benedictine college and was in the audience for Harrison Butker's commencement speech shares what it was like to hear his speech pic.twitter.com/gkR8jioHoy — LilShadow (@Ms_LilShadow) May 16, 2024

It would be interesting to ask Butker’s mother what she thinks of her son’s regressive worldview, considering her career as a physicist.

That’s right! Butker’s mom, Elizabeth Keller Butker, works nowhere near a kitchen, in the department of radiation oncology at the Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta.

Dr. Butker specializes in two forms of radiation: brachytherapy and Gamma Knife medical physics care. Harrison, meanwhile, kicks a football through two little posts.

Weee!!!

it’s probably worth mentioning that harrison butker’s mom is an accomplished physicist and not a woman who just “stayed at home” pic.twitter.com/84JclGxbfd — Mason Mennenga (@masonmennenga) May 15, 2024

Now the butt of everyone’s joke, one of the Chiefs’ rivals lampooned Butker Wednesday on social media. The Los Angeles Chargers created a Sims video for their schedule release announcement, and there was one animated player on the Chiefs who spending a lot of time near the oven.

Get off the bench, No. 7! It’s time to bake the pie!

They put Harrison Butker in he kitchen cooking & cleaning ??? https://t.co/hab8sgKA3g pic.twitter.com/l7Zxm3q6In — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) May 16, 2024

It’s worth noting that Butker, who told men to “be unapologetic” in their masculinity and fight against the “cultural emasculation of men,” is the only football player on a team who doesn’t get hit. It’s literally illegal to make contact with the kicker.

The kicker https://t.co/SekqHpf4mS — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) May 14, 2024

The NFL’s Chief Diversity Officer, Jonathan Beane, made it clear Wednesday the league doesn’t condone Butker’s remarks.

“Harrison Butker gave a speech in his personal capacity,” he told Outsports. “His views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger.”

A three-time Super Bowl champ, Butker is now defined by his religious zealotry. But apparently, he wasn’t always this way.

One of his college classmates at Georgia Tech, Atlanta comedian Sarah Bader, alleges that Butker enjoyed a special relationship with a certain male cheerleader. We reached out to Bader for more details, and will update if we hear back…

Harrison Butker hooked up with a male cheerleader when he was in college at Georgia Tech????? I AM LIVING FOR THIS SCALDING HOT TEA ? pic.twitter.com/prErfIYg49 — Taylor Ashbrook ????????? (@taylor_ashbrook) May 15, 2024

At this point, there’s no reason to believe that any allegations about Butker’s personal proclivities are true. But he’s made himself a target.

