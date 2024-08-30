Sometimes, all you need is the perfect bop to turn your week around, and this week’s new queer music releases are here to do just that. And, as summer winds down and we head into an extended weekend, these tracks ensure the party isn’t over yet. From the underground to the avant-garde, this week’s lineup will keep your playlist ready for anything that comes your way this weekend.

Set the tone with this week’s edition of Bop After Bop…

“Galina” by Allie X, Empress Of

Alternative pop goddess Allie X has revisited and revitalized her ’80s analog masterpiece, “Galina,” with the help of Empress Of. Originally featured on Allie X’s fifth studio album, Girl With No Face, released earlier this year, the track quickly became a fan favorite for its unique blend of dystopian synth-pop. The release of this revamped song coincides with the announcement of Allie X’s Weird World Tour, which will feature drag superstar Violet Chachki as the supporting act for all dates.

“Exhilarate” by SOPHIE (feat. Bibi Bourelly)

SOPHIE’s legacy continues to unfold with the release of “Exhilarate,” the fourth single from her posthumous self-titled album. This latest track features a collaboration with “Bitch Better Have My Money” co-writer Bibi Bourelly, following the previously released singles “Reason Why” with Kim Petras and BC Kingdom, “Berlin Nightmare” with Evita Manji, and “One More Time” with Popstar. With the full album set to drop in less than a month, “Exhilarate” offers another glimpse into the visionary artistry behind SOPHIE even after her untimely passing.

“PAWZ” by Bree Runway

Hot off the heels of her latest single “JUST LIKE THAT,” Bree is back with “PAWZ,” another fiery, high-octane banger packed with relentless bars. This track is yet another bold statement of Bree’s artistic independence following her departure from the major label scene. Accompanied by a slick and striking visualizer, directed by Boludo, Bree continues to prove why the world is her runway.

“Butterfly Diamond Jeans” by That Kid

“Butterfly Diamond Jeans,” a gem from That Kid’s recently released mixtape TK ULTRA, is a Eurodance-inspired anthem gleaming with an ethereal haze. The song’s sparkling production showcases That Kid’s talent for blending irreverent, queer-oriented humor with hyperpop sensibilities. With this release, That Kid continues to carve out a unique space within the underground pop scene—one that is both immersive and subversive.

“Better Friend” by Breymer

Breymer’s new single “Better Friend,” released ahead of their upcoming album When I Get Through (out October 18), is an introspective exploration of friendship, intertwined with their journey through top surgery and self-discovery. Produced by GRAMMY-nominated Tyler Chester, the upcoming album offers a deeply personal look at gender identity and evolving relationships, continuing this artist’s tradition of emotive and relatable storytelling.