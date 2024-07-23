The internet’s premier Kamala Harris impersonator is ready for her closeup. N’kay?

Queer comedian Alison Reese has racked up over 219K followers on TikTok for her spot-on and hilarious portrayals of the vice president.

Reese — who also had a brief cameo in Billy Eichner‘s gay rom-com Bros — has been honing her iconic cackles and pantsuit mannerisms since 2019.

Politics, but make it gay! Stay woke with our briefing while staying informed on all things LGBTQ+ entertainment, life, and more! Daily * Weekly *

But now that Harris is officially taking over for Biden on the Democratic ticket, her content is about to get a lot more eyeballs — and a lot more chaotic.

Watch.

In her first video since the news, 32-year-old Reese took on Harris’ introductory address to the nation.

“I am the perfect nominee for the 2024 presidential election,” she quipped in the clip. “First off, I’m hilarious. Second off, I laugh. People be like, ‘She laugh too much.’ Have you ever seen Donald Trump laugh? I don’t think he can.”

She even hinted towards the Harris campaign’s use of viral memes, including Charli XCX’s Brat aesthetic and Chappell Roan references, concluding with: “He’s your favorite vice president’s favorite vice president. I will earn, n’kay, my spot on the nomination as if four years of doing all the f*cking work didn’t already do that.”

LOL.

Reese (who also hosts her own podcast “The N’Kay Hour”) told the New York Times that she approaches Harris’ voice — and particularly, her unbridled laugh — with careful intention. “It’s like, you’re surprised to have laughed, and then you’re really settling in to enjoy that you’re laughing,” she explained.

Still, as Harris’ campaign wages on and more followers become acquainted with her precise and infectious character, Reese is working hard to read the room.

“It’s a very difficult time to do these impressions,” she explained. “You can’t just be like, ‘I’m being a silly goose!’ You have to be intentional and thoughtful, because some people take it very seriously.”

That being said, Reese is prepared to bring levity and laughter for the rest of Harris’ ride along the campaign trail. “A thing will happen, and I’m like, all right, get the wig,” she told the Times.

So far, she’s already tackled some of Harris’ biggest political moments….

Drew Barrymore dubs Harris the “Momala” of our country.

Remember when Harris appeared on Drew Barrymore’s talk show and the actress basically crawled into her lap before asking the vice president to be this country’s “Momala”?

Reese and friends tackled the, frankly, awkward interview with hilarity. (And very little personal space!) As of this writing, the satirical skit has garnered over 5 million views on TikTok.

“The wheels on the bus!”

A video of Harris approaching her own campaign bus, singing, “The wheels on the bus go round and round” and then giggling went bizarrely viral a few years ago.

In Reese’s spin — which has received 2.1 million views and counting on TikTok — Miss Frizzle has stolen the bus. “We didn’t do it, Joe,” she explains.

The most disturbing Biden campaign comment

We don’t want to think too much about this one.

But we imagine the actual Harris likely reacted similarly when Biden told The Daily Mail that the secret to his marriage was “good sex.” Good for Dr. Jill!

Do not come.

Reese spoofed one of Harris’ most memed speeches by telling Californians amidst bad weather: “Do not come outside today. Or tomorrow. Or maybe even the next day.”

The best part? Her smart and quick takes on Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” performance at the Grammys and Nikki Haley’s Saturday Night Live appearance. (Honestly, we’re sure the IRL Harris was nodding her head in agreement!)

Check out more of our favorite clips from Allison Reese below.

https://www.tiktok.com/@alienreese/video/7393425233488645406