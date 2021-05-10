It’s already a terrible week for Rudy Giuliani and it’s only Monday

Get ready for a whole lot more Rudy Giuliani.

The embattled attorney will be the subject of not one but two documentaries looking at his epic downward spiral and how he went from beloved Mayor of New York City to Donald Trump‘s personal fixer.

Rolling Stone Films and MRC Non-Fiction are joining forces to produce a Giuliani doc slated for a 2022 release. The film will be based on Seth Hettena’s explosive May 2020 Rolling Stone feature “What Happened to America’s Mayor?” Oscar nominee Zach Heinzerling and Emmy winner Gabrielle Schonder have been tapped to direct.

In addition to that, another Giuliani documentary by the team behind Hulu’s recent WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn doc is also in the works.

Dateline reports:

Campfire Studios, the recently rebranded doc producer behind FX’s The Most Dangerous Animal of All and Netflix’s The Innocent Man, is producing the film with Jed Rothstein attached to direct. Rothstein helmed the WeWork doc as well as projects such as The China Hustle and Killing in the Name. Olive Hill Media is fully financing the project, which is also being produced by Forbes Entertainment. It is the production arm of the business magazine’s latest film project and the project is based on its reporting of the former Mayor of New York and Donald Trump advisor over the last five decades.

Giuliani, of course, loves being in the spotlight. Somehow, however, we don’t think he’s going to love being the subject of these two docs. Especially when he’s already the subject of a federal investigation looking into his possible ties to Ukraine.

On top of that, he’s currently ensnared in two defamation lawsuits by voting machine companies Smartmatic and Dominion after he accused them of widespread election fraud. Dominion is seeking $1.3 billion in damages.

And to add insult to injury, Giuliani is reportedly broke.

Multiple media outlets reported last week that he’s been laying off staff and begging Donald Trump for help paying his mounting legal bills. (Trump, of course, is refusing to pay, despite owing Giuliani $200,000 for his failed efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.)

?BREAKING?

Donald Trump informs Rudy Giuliani that Mexico will pay Rudy's legal bills! — Don Lewis (@DonLew87) May 8, 2021

