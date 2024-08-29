This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.
RickHeathen
The right wing wants total domination. They wouldn’t be happy with 95% of series being strictly about straight people, or happy with 98% or 99.9% of series. They want it all. And yet, I hear claims all the time that they don’t care what LGBTQ people do. They must mean they don’t care as long as it’s hidden from view and treated as shameful.
Diplomat
Dear Editors: Acolyte?
dmarcus
The show was not good. It was poorly written and had too many ideas to explore them. None of that is the cast fault. They did a good job for what was given to them. When Star Wars does something new outside of Skywalker saga, fans don’t watch it or b*tch about it. The hate that any IP has when there’s a female lead, a poc character, or an LGBTQ actor in a role is absurd and out of nowhere. The Acolyte made no mention of race, sexuality, or gender because that’s not what the show is about or its purpose. It’s about the formation of the Sith who happens to have a diverse cast. The conservatives who hate on the mere existence of ppl should be condemned. When Charlie Barnett, an out actor, was casted homophobes and conservatives were up in arms about him. His character is not gay nor did it point out that he is black. The hate of diverse ppl existing is infuriating when what we should be focusing on is the story. I really feel like the creators were trying to tell a good story but they didn’t succeed.