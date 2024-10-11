Entertainment*
cohn of shame

American Boogeyman: 4 times the complex closeted story of Roy Cohn was brought to the screen

By Cameron Scheetz October 11, 2024 at 1:00pm
Image Credits: ‘The Apprentice,’ Briarcliff Entertainment (left) | ‘Angels In America, HBO (top right) | ‘Fellow Travelers,’ Showtime (bottom right)

This weekend, controversial Donald Trump biopic The Apprentice opens in theaters across the country, despite legal troubles and vocal pushback from the MAGA crowd.

The film tells the story of the disgraced former president’s early days as a New York City businessman, largely under the tutelage of notorious American lawyer and prosecutor Roy Cohn.

But “The Man Who Created Trump” was just one of many chapters in the life of the infamous Cohn, a con artist who made a name for himself aiding Senator Joseph McCarthy’s harmful anti-communist fear-mongering in the ’50s, and later worked for the Reagan campaign, while also bribing and blackmailing his way through a legal career.

When he died in 1986 of complications from AIDS, it was after a lifetime of not just vehemently denying his own sexuality, but actively pushing an anti-LGBTQ+ agenda through his work with conservative politicians. Needless to say, Cohn was a very, very complicated man.

Perhaps that’s why his story’s been explored, time and again, in popular media, from theater to film and television. Inspired by The Apprentice‘s theatrical premiere, let’s take a glance black at notable screen portrayals of this fraught, fearful, and frightening real-life American ghoul.

The Apprentice (2024)

Directed by filmmaker Ali Abbasi (Holy Spider), this buzzy biopic—not coincidentally releasing before the ’24 election—sets out to remind us Trump (Sebastian Stan) wouldn’t be the maniacal mogul he is today without Cohn, played by Succession‘s Jeremy Strong. From their first meeting in the ’70s to Cohn’s eventual death, The Apprentice highlights the strange and strained relationship between these political bedfellows (Trump took his mentor’s “three rules”—always attack, never admit wrongdoing, and always claim victory—to heart), while making clear that Cohn was a man so deeply in denial of his sexuality that it was eating away at his soul.

Now playing in select theaters.

Fellow Travelers (2023)

Before this Showtime miniseries became a decade-spanning saga in its back half, it spent five episodes telling a story of political intrigue and a closeted love affair in Washington, D.C.—right under the nose of McCarthy (Chris Bauer), whose anti-communist offensive prompted the Lavender Scare, forcibly outing and ousting queer people from the government. Played by Will Brill (The OA), Cohn is a fascinating and fearful foil to our romantic heroes Hawk (Matt Bomer) and Tim (Jonathan Bailey), carrying out McCarthy’s dirty work while cavorting with confidante David Schine (Matt Visser) behind closed doors.

Streaming on Paramount+.

Angels In America (2003)

Adapted from Tony Kushner’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play, this sweeping HBO miniseries from filmmaker Mike Nichols is viewed as one of the vital works of art about the AIDS epidemic in America. Within its thought-provoking take of gay life during an era of great fear and moral conservatism, Roy Cohn is its odious yet seductive boogeyman. Though many a great actor has assumed the role of the years, Al Pacino‘s is a definitive and unforgettable take on the man—possibly the greatest performance of the legendary actor’s latter-day career—making it terrifyingly clear we’re living in a divisive world of Cohn’s creation.

Streaming on Max.

Citizen Cohn (1992)

The first screen portrayal of Cohn’s story to air after his death, this made-for-TV HBO movie—directed by Soldier’s Girl filmmaker Frank Pierson—aims to be a more traditional cradle-to-grave biopic of this complicated figure in American history. Emmy nominated for his work, James Woods leads a splashy ensemble cast and gives it his all, ably alternating between Cohn’s more intimidating public presence and his more wounded secret life, which is shown through his barely repressed homosexuality and his relationship to his beloved mother, Dora (notably played by Oscar-winning icon Lee Grant, who herself was blacklisted during the Red Scare).

Though not streaming through any officials channels, the film can be found in full on YouTube.

Bonus: Cohn as a TV guest star

And, lastly, for two more quick takes on Cohn, his life inspired standout episodes of two wildly different shows. First, in the 1998 episode of The X-Files “Travelers,” a flashback shows us how Mulder’s father worked on a case in the 1950s that involved Cohn (played by David Moreland) using anti-communist fears to cover up government secrets involving alien creatures living inside humans. Then, in a 2019 episode of The Good Fight, Michael Sheen guest stars as a comically corrupt lawyer named Roland Blum who’s not technically Roy Cohn, but then again the episode is called “The One Inspired by Roy Cohn,” so… it’s basically him.

All original episodes of The X Files are streaming on Hulu, while the complete The Good Wife series is currently streaming on Paramount+.

