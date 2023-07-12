‘American Horror Story’ stud Cody Fern takes it all off in steamy bedroom selfie

Cody Fern is used to shocking fans with his frightening performances in the American Horror Story franchise.

Whether playing the antichrist in American Horror Story: Apocalypse, trying to evade a camp slasher in American Horror Story: 1984, or being the mastermind behind a plot to replace the human race with aliens in American Horror Story: Double Feature, the 35-year-old has become quite the handsome scream king.

Here’s a refresher of all his roles in the Ryan Murphy-verse.

Happy Birthday to “American Horror Story” star Cody Fern, who turns 35 today! ? pic.twitter.com/1eIcWhx2gT — The AHS Zone (@ahszone) July 6, 2023

And while his latest actions have once again raised the heart rates of viewers, this time it’s for much more tantalizing reasons.

Earlier this week, the Australian actor had jaws dropping all over the internet as he shared a sultry thirst trap posing in his birthday suit.

Rocking a shaggy mane, black nail polish and nothing else, Fern flaunted his toned physique as he posed nude while sitting on a bed holding a remote control.

Anybody want to Netflix and chill?

American Horror Story’s Cody Fern in new photo. pic.twitter.com/5M8nmYhOTc — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) July 9, 2023

The sexy image was actual part of a slideshow of photos the actor shared on Instagram. Fern played coy by burying the sizzling body-baring snap in a carousel that started with an innocuous shot of him smelling a gorgeous bouquet of flowers.

Even the caption didn’t allude to the fact that dedicated followers were about to get a major eyeful if they clicked through his photographs. “It’s not that serious after all,” Fern wrote.

He then ramped up the thirst with a shot of himself tanning shirtless in a white speedo on a lounge chair. But no one was prepared for what lied ahead in the scintillating third photo.

“Um please drop a warning on the 3rd pic, I fainted in Target,” wrote one follower.

“I’m getting slide 3 tattood [sic] on me,” added another fan.

“THE THIRD PIC I THINK HE WANTS ME DEAD,” another proclaimed in all caps.

While Fern’s current relationship status is unclear, he was previously linked to model/social media influencer Eric Smith.

I will never get over how cute cody fern n eric smith are together uwu pic.twitter.com/IyPACot3hZ — k (@hunnieiplier) October 14, 2018

Professionally, any fans who are able to compose themselves will hopefully soon get to see Fern back on the big screen.

The actor stars alongside Adam Lambert and Scoot McNairy in a film adaptation of Alysia Abbott’s memoir, Fairyland. Directed by Andrew Durham, the movie is a touching family story set against the backdrop of the LGBTQ+ liberation movement in San Francisco in the 1970s.

While the a release date has yet to be announced, Fairyland has been getting rave reviews and currently has a 97% on Rotten Tomatoes.

In the meantime, stans can get more familiar with Fern’s photographic pursuits by taking a gander at sizzling shots from his amazing Instagram account below: