Amethyst on her haters, her Season 15 castmates, and the ‘Drag Race’ judges: “I’m trying to think without being mean”

TikTok-grown comedy queen Amethyst was well and ready to be the first queen from Connecticut on Rupaul’s Drag Race — then entered Jax, Loosey LaDuca, and even a former CT flame of hers, Robin Fierce. Cue the shady rattlesnake noise.

Unintentional fearsome foursome aside, the queen brought plenty of uniqueness to the table. Her debut “All Around the World” talent show that landed her in the bottom could’ve easily killed in a bar, and her hilarious Snatch Game performance as Tan Mom brought the laughs and saved her track record from the fate of an Akashia or Samantha Ballentines run.

Though she had much more to show (we never even got that Amethyst/Robin lipsync!), our viral vixen has officially sashayed away.

We caught up with Amethyst for this week’s installment of The Chop Shop to talk her Connecticut origins, makeup drama, and what she’d like to say to toxic fans.

As part of the Connecticut quartet, how would you say that where you’re from helped inform your drag?

If anything, I think people were like, “Ooh, her drag is going to be mysterious.” Because where do they have drag in Connecticut? I feel like that was maybe the approach. I think Salina [EsTitties] put it best with her reaction to hearing about all these Connecticut queens. She’s like, “Where are all of you coming from? Connecticut has a population of like 300, right?” So maybe just mystery.

Your drag didn’t seem like a mysterious thing, personally. What we got to see on the show was great comedy. It didn’t always translate to the competition or the judges, but the core talent was always visible.

Thank you. I will say, I agreed with most of the critiques that I got on the show, but there were some here and there that I’m like… maybe not. The fans who have reached out to me about my talent show and the acting challenge and my snatch game give me a sigh of relief – the girls that get it get it, and the girls that don’t, don’t.

I had so many people specifically from Connecticut after I did my talent show number that were like, “Girl, they didn’t know what they were talking about. I saw that woman in Trader Joe’s last week. You did a West Hartford mom!” Like they just got it.

The sneakers were part of the look, too. If I saw West Hartford mom out at Trader Joe’s with a baby on her back, she would not be wearing pumps. She’s going to pick up Joey from soccer.

Is there anybody that would say informed your comedic stylings?

I would say Carol Burnett and Kristen Wiig are like my big two. You can see it!

Who’s a previous season RuGirl you think is underrated and why?

I don’t know if she’s “underrated”, but I haven’t heard from Acid Betty in a long time. I remember seeing her makeup for the first time. She was a pretty big deal on the show, but I still think she’s underrated because I feel like people don’t talk about her right now. And I feel like they should. She’s an artist.

What’s a fun fact that you can share about one of your season 15 sisters that might surprise the fans?

I’m trying to think without being mean. My mind goes straight to my Connecticut sisters, but I know I should play nice with the other kids. I don’t know. I’m just going to say that Loosey [LaDuca] has man-hands. That’s not shocking; she’s, you know, construction. I love you, Loosey! I hope she doesn’t read this, I love her.

In my defense, any chance that she gets when she does her interviews, whenever somebody asks about me, they’re like, “Is there anything that you want to say about Amethyst?” She always says something about me stealing her lipstick, which never happened! I think it’s this running thing that she has in her head. I think it’s hilarious. I’ve even gone with it a few times. So if she wants to talk shit about me stealing lipstick that never even happened, I’m gonna go with that.

It’s giving Ariel Versace’s wigs.

“There was one wig that made it into my bag…” Yeah.

It seems like some of the fans have been getting nastier as of late, and some of the girls this season are really having to fight for themselves online. What would you want to say to the fandom?

I would say, “It’s a TV show.” And then I would remind them after I say that, “it’s a TV show.” And then after I say that, I would look at them dead in the eyes and say, “It’s a f*cking TV show. Calm down.”

Like, girl, it’s a TV show. Things are exaggerated. The number one thing that I would like to remind people is that this was filmed some time ago; any issues that you see involving anybody on the show, 100% of them have been resolved and talked about because we’ve had time to sit down with each other after filming and say like, “Hey, I said this. I didn’t mean it. Let’s talk about it. I don’t want you to feel some type of way when it finally comes on air.”

The block button has been my best friend this whole weekend. I don’t know if it’s because I’m just seeing it crystal clear now that I’m on the show or what.

It’s gotten to this point where I think people are forgetting that we’ve somehow turned into “celebrities” overnight (you can’t see it, but I’m doing air quotes). Social media-wise, yes, we turn into celebrities overnight, if that’s what you want to call it, but we’re just humans that work in reality television. We’re not actors, we’re not actresses, we’re real people with real emotions. It’s just gotten to the point where we don’t have any choice, we gotta clap back. It’s the era of the clapback.

