Worrisome new study on HIV stigma finds Gen Z has a lot of work to do

Posed by models (Photo: Shutterstock)

A new study into HIV stigma has found that Generation Z (those born between 1997 and 2012) are the least knowledgeable about the virus.

The result appears in the new ‘State of HIV Stigma’ report from GLAAD. The US advocacy group published the results of its annual survey earlier this week.

The age group most clued-up about HIV is Generation X, who were born between 1965 and 1980. Sixty-two percent of this age bracket considered themselves ‘Knowledgeable about HIV”. This is perhaps unsurprising given that the AIDS epidemic hit its peak during Gen X’s formative years.

Millennials then said they considered themselves knowledgeable about the virus (50% of respondents), followed by Baby Boomers (46%). Only 34% of Gen Z felt they were knowledgeable about the virus. Even more concerningly, 5% of Gen Z said they were “not aware” of the virus.

(GLAAD/2023)

It’s probably not a coincidence that rates of HIV transmission are now highest among those aged 13-35 (57% of new cases). This is partly due to a lack of knowledge, but also the fact the younger age group may be having more sexual encounters with more partners.

The study’s other key findings include a slight increase in the number of people who understand there are medications to prevent you from acquiring HIV. This increased from 67% of respondents in 2022 to 70% in 2023.

HIV in the media

Many Americans find out about HIV from TV and movies. Thirty percent said they’d seen someone with HIV on a TV show, and 19% in a movie. GLAAD says this highlights the importance of featuring people living with HIV in the media. This is particularly so if younger people are not finding out about HIV in school.

Depressingly, many Americans still feel very uncomfortable interacting with people who have HIV. This has gotten worse.

Forty-one percent of respondents said they’d feel uncomfortable with a barber or hairstylist who was HIV-positive, compared with 37% last year. Similarly, 32% said they would feel uncomfortable interacting with a co-worker living with HIV: up from 29% last year.

The vast majority (86%) of respondents believe that HIV stigma still exists. The majority (81%) also believe that anyone who doesn’t disclose their HIV status to a potential sexual partner should face legal action.

Ninety-one percent of the 2,500 adults questioned said they thought HIV prevention should be taught in schools.

Commenting on the results, Sarah Kate Ellis, the President and CEO of GLAAD, said, “Gen Z, the youngest generation in population surveys, is the most diverse and most out LGBTQ generation in history. According to our study, Gen Z is also the least knowledgeable about HIV.”

“Despite decades of scientific and medical advances chronicling people living long and healthy lives with HIV, stigma about HIV and discriminatory efforts to criminalize people with HIV remain entrenched. To this day, our study shows, more Americans inaccurately believe HIV mostly affects LGBTQ people, when the truth is, anyone can contract HIV.

“Rising visibility and acceptance of LGBTQ people is part of the solution, as is taking action against ongoing threats to everyone’s health, safety, and freedoms.”

If you’re unsure about the latest news on HIV, check out the CDC HIV portal for up-to-date information.