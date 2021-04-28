Anderson Cooper celebrates one year of fatherhood in full daddy mode

View this post on Instagram A post shared by andersoncooper (@andersoncooper)

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper has taken to Instagram to celebrate. Though many have, no doubt, referred to him as “daddy” over the years, Cooper commemorated one year of being a father by acknowledging his son Wyatt’s first birthday.

“Today is Wyatt’s first birthday,” Cooper posted on April 27. “I can’t believe it has already been a year. He is sweet and funny, happy and kind, and I love him more than I ever thought possible.”

The post, at the time of this writing, has generated almost half a million likes. Several celebrities even stopped by to wish the family well.

Related: Ex-QAnon believer apologizes to Anderson Cooper for thinking he was a baby-eating robot

“Happy birthday sweet baby boy,” wrote actor Leslie Jordan. “May your cake taste sweeter and your balloons fly higher than ever.”

“That face!!! So cute,” added Strangers with Candy and The Mandalorian star Amy Sedaris.

“How could you not!? What a punim on that guy,” observed Will & Grace creator Max Mutchnick.

Singer and fellow gay dad Ricky Martin also added three heart-eyed emojis as a comment.

Anderson Cooper’s announcement of Wyatt’s birth in 2020 was a surprise; he hadn’t publicly hinted that he planned to have a child prior. Cooper continues to co-parent his son with ex-boyfriend Benjamin Miasani.