Anderson Cooper expertly shades pants-pissing Tucker Carlson over his bullsh*t January 6 report

You may have heard by now that Fox News’ resident homophobe Tucker Carlson ran a segment on his show Monday night about the January 6 insurrection that was packed full of so many lies that even some Republicans are speaking out against it.

In the report, the 53-year-old right-wing radical played selectively edited clips of video, which were given to him by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, and falsely claimed the people who stormed the U.S. Capitol to try and overthrow the 2020 election results were nothing more than friendly “sightseers” engaging in “mostly peaceful chaos.”

“The footage does not show an insurrection or a riot in progress,” Carlson told his viewers, later adding that the domestic terrorists, er, sightseers were “right” to believe “the election they had just voted in had been unfairly conducted.”

“It is clear the 2020 election was a grave betrayal of American democracy,” he lied. “No honest person can deny it.”

Watch.

Since the segment aired, Democrats and Republicans alike have been calling out Carlson on his bullsh*t. In fact, Republican Sen. Thom Tillis used that exact word when asked for comment by CNN, saying “I think it’s bullsh*t!” And Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell blasted Fox News, saying the network made a “mistake” by airing the patently false report.

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger issued a memo calling Carlson’s report “filled with offensive and misleading conclusions about the January 6 attack” and accusing him of cherry-picking moments from over 41,000 hours of video to show “less tense moments” of what was actually a violent and deadly day.

Last night, Anderson Cooper took things even further while discussing Carlson’s report by completely lampooning the Fox News host for his “attempt to rewrite history on what is one of the most consequential, certainly one of the biggest events in American democracy, biggest threats to American democracy.”

Speaking with Michael Fanone, a former D.C. police officer who was injured by the pro-Trump mob that day, Cooper blasted Carlson for not only being a liar, but a coward as well.

“The idea of Tucker Carlson being in that mob that day and not wetting his pants is hard to imagine,” he said. “I find it hard to understand somebody who’s never put himself in harm’s way in any capacity for anyone else or on reporting a story and yet has the audacity to try to rewrite history.”

Fanone agreed, calling Carlson an “entertainer, not a journalist” as well as “Donald Trump‘s chief propagandist.”

Cooper: You know, I mean, the idea of Tucker Carlson being in that mob that day and not wetting his pants is hard to imagine pic.twitter.com/vjQ3E97UTs — Acyn (@Acyn) March 8, 2023

Adding a layer of absurdity to all this is the fact that Fox News aired the segment while it’s currently in the middle of a billion-dollar defamation lawsuit brought on by voting machine company Dominion Voting Systems, which has accused the network of knowingly peddling false election fraud claims.

Recent court filings show Fox News anchors messaging one another about the conspiracy theories surrounding Dominion, including Carlson calling them “insane” and “absurd” and claiming it was “shockingly reckless” for the network to be pushing such lies.

The messages also show Carlson calling Trump “a demonic force, a destroyer” following the January 6 attack, and saying he had personally asked the Trump White House to “disavow” far-right attorney Sidney Powell, who pushed the false election fraud claims.

Carlson has not responded to the bipartisan outrage caused by Monday night’s segment. Fox News has also declined to comment.