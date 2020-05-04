Anderson Cooper reportedly back with his ex, Benjamin Maisani

View this post on Instagram
On Thursday night, news anchor Anderson Cooper announced that he had become a father. However, it’s possibly not the only recent, big development in his personal life.
On Friday, Us Weekly claimed that Cooper had “quietly got back together” with his ex, Benjamin Maisani, before his son being born. The magazine said “multiple sources” had confirmed the news, although neither Cooper or Maisani (pictured above on a holiday together in 2017) have commented.
“Anderson has reconciled with Ben,” one insider said. “They very quietly got back together and are planning ahead. Ben is selling one of his clubs and cutting back on how much he does at night so he can spend more time at home with Anderson and the baby.”
Cooper, 52, started dating Maisani, 47, in 2009. The news journalist, son of the late Gloria Vanderbilt, publicly came out as gay in 2012. Entrepreneur Maisani owns two clubs in New York City: Atlas Social Club and Club Cumming. Both are currently closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In early 2018, after nine years together, Cooper confirmed rumors of a split from Maisani, saying in a statement, “Benjamin and I separated as boyfriends some time ago. We are still family to each other, and love each other very much. We remain the best of friends, and will continue to share much of our lives together.”
On Thursday, Cooper announced he had become a father to his first child, via a surrogate. He has named his son, Wyatt Morgan Cooper.
“He is named after my father, who died when I was ten. I hope I can be as good a dad as he was.” wrote Cooper on an Instagram posting announcing the birth.
I want to share with you some joyful news. On Monday, I became a father. This is Wyatt Cooper. He is three days old. He is named after my father, who died when I was ten. I hope I can be as good a dad as he was. My son’s middle name is Morgan. It’s a family name on my mom’s side. I know my mom and dad liked the name morgan because I recently found a list they made 52 years ago when they were trying to think of names for me. Wyatt Morgan Cooper. My son. He was 7.2 lbs at birth, and he is sweet, and soft, and healthy and I am beyond happy. As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I’m grateful for all those who have paved the way, and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son’s birth. Most of all, I am grateful to a remarkable surrogate who carried Wyatt, and watched over him lovingly, and tenderly, and gave birth to him. It is an extraordinary blessing – what she, and all surrogates give to families who cant have children. My surrogate has a beautiful family of her own, a wonderfully supportive husband, and kids, and I am incredibly thankful for all the support they have given Wyatt and me. My family is blessed to have this family in our lives I do wish my mom and dad and my brother, Carter, were alive to meet Wyatt, but I like to believe they can see him. I imagine them all together, arms around each other, smiling and laughing, happy to know that their love is alive in me and in Wyatt, and that our family continues.
