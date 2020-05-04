Anderson Cooper reportedly back with his ex, Benjamin Maisani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by andersoncooper (@andersoncooper) on May 27, 2017 at 2:52pm PDT



On Thursday night, news anchor Anderson Cooper announced that he had become a father. However, it’s possibly not the only recent, big development in his personal life.

On Friday, Us Weekly claimed that Cooper had “quietly got back together” with his ex, Benjamin Maisani, before his son being born. The magazine said “multiple sources” had confirmed the news, although neither Cooper or Maisani (pictured above on a holiday together in 2017) have commented.

“Anderson has reconciled with Ben,” one insider said. “They very quietly got back together and are planning ahead. Ben is selling one of his clubs and cutting back on how much he does at night so he can spend more time at home with Anderson and the baby.”

Cooper, 52, started dating Maisani, 47, in 2009. The news journalist, son of the late Gloria Vanderbilt, publicly came out as gay in 2012. Entrepreneur Maisani owns two clubs in New York City: Atlas Social Club and Club Cumming. Both are currently closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In early 2018, after nine years together, Cooper confirmed rumors of a split from Maisani, saying in a statement, “Benjamin and I separated as boyfriends some time ago. We are still family to each other, and love each other very much. We remain the best of friends, and will continue to share much of our lives together.”

On Thursday, Cooper announced he had become a father to his first child, via a surrogate. He has named his son, Wyatt Morgan Cooper.

“He is named after my father, who died when I was ten. I hope I can be as good a dad as he was.” wrote Cooper on an Instagram posting announcing the birth.