Anderson Cooper reveals he’s become a daddy again

Anderson Cooper, 54, has become a father again. The journalist announced the birth of his second son, Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper, on his CNN show last night.

“I wanted to start off with some good news which also happens to be very personal news,” he began.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by andersoncooper (@andersoncooper)

“In April of 2020, in the early dark days of the pandemic, you may recall I announced the birth of my son Wyatt,” Cooper said.

He then showed some baby snaps of Wyatt.

“These are the pictures I showed of my son taken just days after he was born. This is Wyatt today he’s nearly 22 months old and sweet and funny and the greatest joy in my life.

“If he looks particularly happy in this picture, it’s because he now has a baby brother.

“His name is Sebastian and I would like you to meet him – this is Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper – he was 6.8 pounds at birth, and he is healthy and happy, even his occasional hiccups are, to me, adorable.”

He went on to say that his new son, “mostly just sleeps and eats and certainly poops, but he already seems like a wise and thoughtful little chap.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by andersoncooper (@andersoncooper)

Cooper is raising his kids with his ex-partner.

“Wyatt and Sebastian are being raised by my best friend and former partner, Benjamin Maisani. We’re co-parents.”

He said Maisani is “in the process of adopting Wyatt, whose last name will be changed to Maisani-Cooper as well.

“Wyatt calls me ‘daddy’ and Benjamin ‘papa.’ We’re a family.”

He went on to thank the medical staff that had helped with the arrival of Sebastian, “and most of all thank the surrogate who carried Sebastian and gave birth to him. The sacrifices that she and her entire family made, and the love they gave Sebastian this past year has been extraordinary.”

He went on to talk about the family members he has lost.

“When I announced Wyatt’s birth, I said I liked to imagine my mom and dad and brother, all who are no longer alive, their arms around each other, smiling and joyful at his birth,” Cooper said. “These past 22 months, I felt them watching over us very strongly and I already feel their love for Sebastian.

“The family I was born into may be gone, but I feel them alive in the family we’ve created, new love, and new life.”

He said he was going to take the rest of this week and next week off to spend time with his family.

News of his new son comes a day after he posted a sweet photo of himself cuddling his older son, Wyatt, saying, “Nothing is better than this.”