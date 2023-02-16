Andie MacDowell spills the tea on Sharon Stone meeting gay guys on this popular dating app 

Photos via Getty Images

If there’s anything we love more than our fave character actresses, it’s watching them get just a little bit messy. This week, Dashing in December star Andie MacDowell spilled a little of Sharon Stone’s business on-air — and we love to hear it.

MacDowell recently appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show to promote her new Hallmark series The Way Home. As the two got to chatting about relationships and dating, Hudson asked the 64-year-old if she was on any of The Apps™.

“I am not,” MacDowell says before immediately correcting herself with “wait, yes, well I am.” She then says she’s “in the process of getting on there,” saying she’s never done it before, and that she hasn’t been dating.

She then reveals that Sharon Stone reached out to her about Raya, the ultra-exclusive celebrity/influencer dating app.

MacDowell mentions that that’s the app she’s planning to join, a fact which Stone apparently responded to by saying she’d only “met two gay guys on there, and that was all.”

We need a full federal investigation to track down who among us matched with Sharon Stone (and how severely they camped up the retelling of that story to their brunch group the following weekend).

MacDowell also mentions that she has, in fact, been on a date as of late. The man called her “beautiful for her age”, as if that’s any kind of a compliment. Maybe she also needs to match with some gays who will treat her right!

Check out the whole exchange (and the rest of their wild chat about character work and ghost dogs):