With the end of Netflix‘s Élite on the horizon, André Lamoglia is keeping busy by soaking up the sun.

The Brazilian star has portrayed fan-favorite bisexual hunk Iván on the blockbuster Spanish-language series since season five and will be a key figure in the show’s upcoming eighth and final season, which premieres next week.

But since filming on the series wrapped in December, the 26-year-old has moved on and is enjoying an epic summer frolicking across Europe.

Lamoglia’s shirtless escapades have taken him across Spain and Italy as he shared images of his sweltering exploits on social media.

Whether soaking wet on jet skis or riding through town on a scooter, Lamoglia was cruising in style.

He managed to never stray too far from the water as the trilingual actor worked in ample time in the pool and on the beach.

No matter where he ended up, Lamoglia’s handsome visage always helped to further amplify the gorgeous seaside vistas.

While it’s fantastic that Lamoglia is living his best life, the fate of his character Iván on Élite is to be determined.

At the conclusion of season 7, Ivan’s relationship with his new boyfriend Joel (Spanish model Fernando Lindez) was up in the air after Joel declined to accompany him on an exchange student trip to South Africa.

Earlier this month, Netflix dropped the steamy and very queer season 8 trailer and it featured all the decadence, intrigue, and sizzling scenes fans have grown accustomed to from the gorgeous students of Las Encinas.

credit: Netflix/YouTubes

And of course that includes the advent of what appears to be another murder mystery.

“Omar (Omar Ayuso) and Nadia (retuning original cast member Mina el Hammani) reunite just as graduation nears for students at Las Encinas and one last mystery pushes friendships — and enemies — to the brink,” read a press statement for the new season.

Joining the ensemble cast are newcomers Emilia (portrayed by the devilish Ane Rot) and Hector Krawietz (Spanish hottie Nuno Gallego) described as siblings who “scatter chaos wherever they go and will destroy the lives of those who fall prey to them.”

“Only Omar will be able to face them and will be willing to do anything to see them fall, because in the end, they represent everything that has always been wrong in Las Encinas.”

However the season plays out, Lamoglia has been nothing but grateful for his time on Elite.

“As an actor it has taught me a lot,” he previously told Mexican fashion magazine Bad Hombre.

“I always say that Élite is a series that challenges you as an actor because it demands a lot… at the same time I have to film a scene in which I am very happy, having a good time, in love, I also have I have to record another one in which I am suffering from the death of my father, while drugged. So they are types of sequences that demand a lot from an actor as well.”

Get out the tissues, because the final eight episodes of Élite start streaming on Netflix Friday, July 26.